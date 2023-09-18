What an incredibly wonderful 5 bedroom home now available for immediate possession in lovely Parkview Iowa. This one-owner features a stunning beautifully remodeled eat in kitchen with cabinetry galore! Off the kitchen is a large formal living room (or formal dining) and you'll love the family room with fireplace and built in bookcases. The spacious main bedroom boasts of double closets & private entry to bathroom. The Pella slider opens to a large composite (no more painting or staining) deck with level yard. The Pella windows throughout the home feature the built-in interior blinds. Too many features to list. This is a "must see" that will truly impress with its spaciousness! Make this your N. Scott Home! Call To View Today!! (new furnace being installed prior to closing with transferable full warranty)