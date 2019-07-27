Hundreds, if not thousands, of couches will be filled with snoozing post-Bix volunteers and spectators Saturday afternoon.
Throughout the Quad-Cities, volunteers thronged the streets in pre-dawn hours and just as the sun rose to prepare for the 45th Quad-City Times Bix 7. By 6:30 a.m., hundreds of volunteers were on hand near the finish line, helping set up thousands of red plastic cups and scores of food tables in the Quad-City Times parking lot to wait for thousands of runners to arrive.
Nancy Moler, LeClaire, and Judy Seitz, Bettendorf, were part of a crew who unpacked the 45th anniversary medals to hand out to runners. The medals are awarded every five years. Seitz planned to head to a friend's Davenport home for a post-race party. Moler planned to go to lunch.
Longtime Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram and his wife, Helen, got up early to enjoy the VIP tent, but they didn't plan to stick around long after the race. "I'm gong to go home and go to bed," BIll Wundram said.
Carol Foster, of Davenport, started coordinating breakfast at the VIP tent at 5:30 a.m. "I'll probably go home and have a nap," Foster said.
Mike Puente, who has been involved with the Bix 7 for years, didn't plan to slow down. "I'm going downtown (to the Street Fest,)" he said. He and his crew of volunteers helped provide security at the RiverCenter for the Running Wild Sports & Fitness Expo. "I'm going to buy my volunteers beers. I've got to take care of them!"
