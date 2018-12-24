Check out the Wits & Words Open Mic Night, open to musicians and poets and comedians, this week at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline. Pre-registration is recommended but not required and be set up by emailing Aubrey Barnes at aubreykb6@gmail.com.
5:30 p.m. Thursday, Moline Public Library. Free
