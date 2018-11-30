I'd like to introduce you to my two sons.
Nick loves to play baseball, football and basketball. He was the team captain for the sophomore team this year at Davenport Central High School, got straight As last quarter and sings in the varsity choir.
Nate is a percussionist who also loves baseball and basketball at Sudlow Intermediate School. He recently completed building his own computer from parts he gathered up. He loves to talk and goof around with his friends.
I choose Davenport schools for them. I thank my lucky stars every single day that they have the chance to be a part of this richly diverse school district (Children's Village at Hoover, Garfield Elementary, Sudlow, Central) with well-rounded experiences that are preparing them for adulthood.
I'd also like to introduce you to 10 refugee kids I know. They also attend Davenport schools (Children's Village at Hoover, McKinley and Buchanan Elementary, Williams Intermediate, West High School). They are funny, inquisitive, and trying really hard to learn a gazillion things, including English, math, and somewhat bewildering cultural traditions.
I could share lots of stories of how the staff of Davenport schools embrace and teach them. But in particular, I'd like to highlight the past two weeks. The staff of the school district has bent over backwards to ensure as seamless a transition to a new city as humanly possible for four of these beautiful and bright kids, children who have hills to climb that many adults could not endure.
Meanwhile, the government leaders of Iowa have starved the Davenport Community School District for decades, allowing them to spend $175 less per student than other districts in the state, to the tune of approximately $2.5 million a year, give or take, since around 1970. That, for the record, is a lot of money.
The now-former superintendent is one of many who tried to convince the state of the error of its funding ways. The state threatened to take his superintendent's license in a lengthy punishment process, but ended up giving him a slap on the wrist. He saw the writing on the wall and stepped away.
The state legislature reduced the disparity to $170 less per student last session. I do appreciate the work that my state senator, Roby Smith, did and continues to do on the issue. I did not appreciate Gov. Kim Reynolds coming to town to "celebrate" the change. The fact remains, governor: our kids are still worth less than others in the eyes of the state.
Nevertheless, through all of this, the people of the district work their tail ends off to serve one of the most beautifully diverse student bodies in the state of Iowa -- including students who come from excruciatingly difficult circumstances, often because of systemic marginalization by our society.
The district is often looked down upon instead of celebrated and cherished for overcoming the odds and trying its collective level best to grow and encourage all kids. People choose other districts, and the resource gap widens.
The state now says the district is inadequately serving students of color and special education students, and more recently announced a review of the entire school district. The district acknowledged the initial report and is using it as an opportunity to get better, even though it is resulting in changes that are at least temporarily overwhelming the system.
Now the district must cut $13 million by the end of the next school year, which is June 30, 2020.
What?
Hey, state of Iowa, are you done with the torture yet? For years, you've been a primary reason for funding inequity for the Davenport Community School District. Now, you say the district is treating its students inequitably and must fix the problem while cutting the living hell out of our budget?
Is there anyone out there in the state government with a shred of mercy? I'd like to introduce you to a dozen kids I know pretty well. Maybe you could even spend some time with them. I'm pretty sure you'd see things differently.