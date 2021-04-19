Biden should remember his own words

"If anything would make the court appear partisan it would be that," she said in 2019 about court-expansion. "One side saying, 'When we're in power, we're going to enlarge the number of judges so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.' So I am not at all in favor of that solution to what I see as a temporary situation."

The movement to restructure the court enjoys deep pockets, thanks in part to a nonprofit fundraising behemoth called Arabella Advisors. Arabella is an umbrella organization that manages four major nonprofits that, in turn, host more than 300 policy projects, some of which are laser-focused on the federal judiciary. It's noteworthy that when Republicans organize themselves to support conservative judges, the left writes furiously of "dark money." But when the left does the exact same thing, why, it's just a lighter shade of gray.

Biden is uncorking the commission to keep his left flank happy; and few people who follow these things believe it will finish its work by cooking up more justices on the bench. But it is likely that he is laying the predicate for such a move years from now.