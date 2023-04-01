Gretchen Teske Follow Gretchen Teske Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Editor's note: April is National Donate Life Month.

It was July. It was hot. The waterslides were calling, and I was born to answer.

To my family, Wisconsin Dells is the Disney World of the Midwest. We went every year as a family, and 2004 was no different. All the attention that year was on the little kids — my two sisters and my cousin, who were five, three, and 18 months, respectively.

At nine, I had graduated from the kiddie pool and was ready to answer the call of the waterslides.

But there was one problem: I needed someone to go with. Cue my grandpa.

Without missing a beat, and despite being 74 years old, he picked up a tube and hauled it up multiple flights of stairs with no complaints. We must have gone down the slide three or four times before we were caught.

On our final ride, my grandma was waiting at the end with my baby cousin on her hip. She didn't say anything, but the look was enough for him to tap me on the shoulder and say, "I think I need to be done now."

At the time, I didn't think anything of it. But after years of retelling the story over many family meals, I learned the real reason we had to be done: My grandpa had a kidney transplant three years prior and was scheduled for open heart surgery in three months. Waterslides with grandchildren was not on the approved-activity list for either procedure.

On average, a kidney from a deceased donor lasts 8-12 years, according to the Cleveland Clinic. My grandpa's kept him alive for 16. In that time, he saw another grandchild born, attended every musical, play, and sporting event he could. He played thousands of games of Sorry! and traveled around the world with my grandmother. Without the kidney, his grandkids wouldn't have the memories that we do.

The donation of the kidney saved my grandfather, and it secured many more years of memories. The kidney was the best gift we received.

That was the first time organ donation changed my life. The second time was in 2021.

Again, it was July. It was hot. But this time, the hospital was calling, and I was not ready to answer.

We received word late on a Wednesday evening that my mom hit her head and was in the hospital for a brain injury. Twelve hours and two surgeries later, she was declared braindead. It was, by far, the worst moment of my life.

For the next 24 hours, it felt like I was in a movie. And I wanted out of it. I wanted to get away from the horrible alternate reality I was in. I wanted it to be over.

But it wasn't; not by a long shot. My family sat in a small room with itchy blankets, trying to listen as a coordinator with the organ-donation network, the Gift of Hope Foundation, explained the process. My dad signed the paperwork that signified they could take anything they wanted — bones, organs, tissues, skin.

That night her hospital room was flooded with family and friends that came to say goodbye. The next night, her hospital floor was flooded with strangers who silently lined the hall.

The hospital team wheeled her bed into the hallway and the coordinator with Gift of Hope read about my mom: She was was a teacher for 32 years, married for nearly 30 and had three daughters she loved. Then, her bed was wheeled toward the exit while every available nurse, doctor and staff member watched silently.

At the time, it was the most haunting site, watching strangers look at my family while we grieved. Honestly, it made me angry, and I took that anger with me to the operating room, where my mom was being prepared for surgery.

While we waited outside, a member of the team came around and started hugging all of us. I immediately was on guard, wanting to know why this stranger wanted to partake in our grief. Then, she came up to me, and I recognized her immediately.

She was a member of our church, but her son was a student of my mom's. Suddenly, I started to see things differently. The strangers in the hall were not gawking. They were honoring my mom for giving the ultimate gift — life. This woman on the surgical team was partaking in our grief, but she was also letting us know my mom would not be alone in the end.

July 15, 2021 at 11:39 p.m., my mom died with my dad, sisters and two of her siblings by her side. The team was able to take her eye tissues and both of her kidneys. Then, we went home. And tried to figure out how to move on.

A few weeks later, on Aug. 6, we received a letter from the Gift of Hope. Mom's eye tissue was successfully transplanted and now two people could see. In that moment, I was so proud of her. But I also found it hilarious, because my mom had coke bottles for glasses. A gift is a gift, I suppose.

Shortly after that we received a handwritten letter from a woman in the Chicago area. On that horrible day in July, she received a call there was a kidney available. She had been on the transplant list for years and had two other opportunities that did not work out.

The third time was the charm.

She told us all about her life and shared that she had a grandson who was seven. Immediately, I was flooded with memories of my grandpa and how life-changing it was when he received his kidney. We were never able to send a letter back, but if I could, I would say this:

If you have any problems with the kidney, try a diet of Lay's potato chips and Diet Coke. It worked for my mom.

And to our recipient's grandson, take your grandma down a waterslide. You'll never forget that memory.

Organ donation saves and extends lives.

Please consider the gift of life by signing up with the Iowa Donor Network or through Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donation for Illinois residents.

Gretchen Teske is a reporter for Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus newspapers and Insight business magazine. Contact her at gteske@qctimes.com.