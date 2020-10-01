Column: Protecting pregnant workers

That is why I’m pleased to see the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act last month.

If the act becomes law, employers with more than 15 employees would have to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers. Also, pregnant workers could not be denied employment opportunities or retaliated against for requesting a reasonable accommodation. And in most circumstances, they could not be forced to take paid or unpaid leave.

One of the bills co-sponsor’s is U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Moline Democrat, who says she has personally felt the sting of discrimination.

“Like many women, I have seen the impact that it can have on a career when an employer refuses to consider accommodations for a pregnancy,” she said. "Years ago, when I was still early in my career, I was up for a promotion. At the time, I had two children at home. During my interview, I was asked if I had child care and if I planned to have more children. I replied that I had everything in my personal life in the right place.

"Despite having more experience, an excellent track record and having been with my employer longer, weeks later it was announced that I did not get the promotion. The person who did was single, with no children at home."