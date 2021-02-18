Column: Tempering justice with mercy

For these reasons, I’m glad Illinois no longer has capital punishment.

The ending of this abhorrent institution can be credited to two governors: George Ryan and Pat Quinn.

Quinn signed the legislation outlawing the death penalty. It was a position different than the platform he ran for office on, but in hindsight I’m glad he changed his mind. Illinois is a better place without capital punishment.

Gov. George Ryan also deserves credit. During his four years in office, he moved from being a supporter of the death penalty to being the nation’s most vocal opponent of capital punishment. He is the man who emptied Illinois’ death row when he commuted 167 death sentences.

When he did this, many family members of victims were angry. They said they wanted the "closure" that they believed would only come if the person who killed their loved one was also killed. I’m sorry, but how can one death erase the pain of another death?

Three years ago, I was reporting in Santa Fe, Texas, where a gunman entered a school and killed 10 people and wounded a dozen more. Repeatedly, I heard those who had lost a family member bemoan the fact that the killer was only 17, which meant he was not eligible for the death penalty in Texas.