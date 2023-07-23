Experts, state officials, employees, and consumers agree the long-term care industry is in trouble and changes need to be made to meet future demand and give Iowans the option to safely age as they choose with dignity.

Like turning a giant shipping barge in the ocean, modernizing this industry will face headwinds and take time, but it can be done with direction from the state, buy-in from the industry, input from stakeholders, and local communities willing to take a leap and try something different.

Let’s start by focusing on three critical areas: 1) Workforce; 2) Transparency; and 3) Culture.

Direct care workers who assist older Iowans daily are the lifeblood of long-term care, and the time has come to treat them as such. For decades, AARP has been advocating to increase their pay, which remains around $16 per hour, and improve their working conditions. Then the pandemic hit, and folks now seem to be willing to make some changes. Finally. Here’s where we should start:

First, we need to recruit, train, and retain more home care workers. In a recent AARP survey, when Iowans were asked where they preferred to receive long-term care, 78% responded “at home with caregiver assistance,” followed by “in an assisted living or group home” (12%) and “in a nursing home” (4%). The bottom line: Iowans want to age in their own home.

While consumers are clear about what they prefer, unfortunately there are too few home care workers to meet demand. Attracting more workers to the profession will require increasing pay, making scheduling more predictable, and providing opportunities for career advancement.

Second, the nursing home and assisted living workforce must be stabilized. Nursing homes are closing across Iowa due to a lack of workers, and while an overwhelming number of Iowans prefer home-based care, there are still many older Iowans who require skilled nursing facilities. To address industry challenges and stem the tide of nursing home closures, the Iowa legislature increased Medicaid reimbursement by $15 million this year.

Unfortunately, the funds did not come with transparency requirements to track how the additional taxpayer dollars are spent. Transparency is needed to instruct policymakers on whether the boost in funding is leading to additional workers, and if so, how many? Simply put, are taxpayer dollars having a meaningful impact on helping to address the workforce issues outlined above?

Finally, we need to shift the culture in Iowa toward more innovative long-term care models. In my five years at AARP, I’ve had multiple community leaders call to talk about the need to build a fancy new nursing home, yet I’ve never received a call about developing the best home care in Iowa.

Given consumer demand for home care, it seems like a no-brainer, but changing culture is difficult. Communities that develop a robust home care network through investing in technology and working with local schools and industry leaders will become destinations for older Iowans who want to age at home.

Another approach would be investing in Green House homes, which are small skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities with private rooms, kitchens, and living rooms that look and feel like a home. These homes provide better care with lower staff turnover and are popping up in states across the country. Let’s start trying this model in Iowa.

The good news is state leaders at the Department of Health and Human Services understand changes need to be made and are working with the industry and advocates on solutions. They are piloting innovative ideas and focusing on helping more Iowans age at home. We all must continue making long-term care a priority so we can properly care for generations to come.