Here are some jarring statistics when discussing the current mental health crisis among teens: 30% of America’s teenage girls have contemplated suicide in the past year; 24% had suicidal thoughts with a plan, which meets the criteria for in-patient admission.

Professional help is in short supply right now because it’s such a crisis. We don’t have enough hospital beds; we don’t have enough child and adolescent psychiatrists. So the question becomes, how can parents help right here, right now? And there are a lot of things parents can do.

In my new book, "Heal Your Daughter: How Lifestyle Psychiatry Can Save Her from Depression, Cutting, and Suicidal Thoughts," I empower parents with lifestyle psychiatry strategies that can be used in conjunction with traditional therapies or as standalone support.

Lifestyle psychiatry can supplement in-patient psychiatric treatment as usual, after they are out, but can't replace in-patient admission if your child is truly suicidal with a plan. It goes a long way toward preventing that from ever happening, which is critical, considering our teens have been experiencing grave problems in their mental health for over a decade, and the recent pandemic greatly deepened what was already a crisis.

I address the unique stress factors impacting teenage girls and give parents or other caregivers six concrete ways to help their daughters develop health-promoting, depression-reversing habits.

I begin by explaining the new field of lifestyle psychiatry, and provide state of the art, evidence-based information and guidance related to six lifestyle domains: nutrition, detoxification, exercise, sleep, emotional connectedness, and stress reduction.

The good news is that healing, even from the worst disasters of childhood and early adolescence, is possible. The early traumas that life inflicts need not be ‘managed’ with ever-escalating doses of psychiatric medications; I believe that they actually can be healed — completely or almost completely healed. There is every reason for hope.

The method outlined in my book doesn’t require a diagnosis. It is drug-free and affordable. And perhaps most importantly, it offers new hope to those who have given up on psychiatry and on the traditional mental health care system.

Teen girls with depression are often overwhelmed and are unable to help themselves. But you, the caregiver, can help them take tiny steps in the six domains described in the book. The more tiny steps taken, the closer teen girls can come to reclaiming the foundations of their physical and mental health.