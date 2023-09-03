For many years my father worked one job and was able to provide our family with a home, a car, and food and clothing, while my mother took care of two boys and one girl at home. Today, parents are both working and sometimes two or three jobs, and still have problems when paying the monthly bills. What happened over the past 45 years?

Four major things have occurred that changed the economy in the USA. First, we changed from the industrial age to the service-retail economy. Second, we went from a U.S. economy to a global-economy. Third, labor unions have declined from a high of 35% back in 1970 to now about 7-9% of the labor force. And fourth, Wall Street and multi-national corporations have tried to eradicate what little is left of the middle-class.

In order for the United States to have a strong, vibrant economy we must have a strong and vibrant middle-class. Consumer spending drives 70% of the GDP. You will not have a growing economy when the minimum wage is $7.25 an hour — both federal and Iowa. You will not have a growing economy when families are working several jobs and still cannot make ends meet. Corporate America is fighting everyday against employees who are trying to form unions and have a living wage and benefits for their family.

Working families today must rely on federal assistance for food, healthcare, and housing assistance. Why is that?

The answer is that corporate America only cares about their stockholders. The employee is both an expense and a liability, regardless of how hard they work.

Families in 2023 cannot afford homes, a decent car, health-care for their family, and sometimes food for the whole month, and yet they are both working jobs that pay poverty wages, no benefits and no job security. Is this the future our children and grandchildren will be inheriting? Where do we go from here?

Young people today have more skills and better education, yet they are finding that many jobs are only part-time, temporary or seasonal and will not support a family.

For the last 45 years our government and every state in the union have helped corporate America to succeed both at home and abroad. However, during that same period, the American worker is struggling everyday wondering if they can pay their bills each month.

Workers are human beings and corporations are only "Money-making machines" for their stockholders — at the expense of every American worker. We need to change that. If we do nothing as we currently have, two things will happen: there will be no incentive to work for poverty wages and the economy will go into a tail-spin like we have never seen before.