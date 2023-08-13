It’s state fair season, and we are about to witness politicians and public policymakers from both parties and all sorts of public offices attempt to convince us how much they value farmers and agriculture. Here in the Heartland, they will put on their boots and plaid shirt, eat a deep-fried Snickers and take plenty of pictures with the butter cow. They will shake lots of hands and talk about the value of the American farmer.

Don’t let this annual ritual convince you that they are looking out for farmers. These politicians and public policymakers have done nothing to address a well-known flaw in a new process for applying for college financial aid that is about to systematically screw farmers and farm kids.

A once-in-a-generation redesign of the application for federal financial aid, referred to as FAFSA Simplification, has several flaws, but among the most significant is the new inclusion of farm value (as well as small businesses with fewer than 100 employees) in the calculation to determine eligibility for financial aid programs. The inclusion of farm value in the new calculation assumes that the value of land in production, and the many thousands of dollars worth of farm equipment needed to farm that land, can somehow be liquidated to help pay for a kid’s college education. Good luck with that.

This change has the potential to exclude thousands of farm kids from eligibility for various financial aid programs and may make college out of reach for many. While some politicians have listened to concerns, they have not taken any action. The most recent guidance issued in early August provides a lengthy and complicated explanation of this new consideration. Sadly, the legislative process does not allow enough time to address this for the coming year.

The truly unfortunate part, and the reason federal, state and local policymakers should care about this, is because the results of the FAFSA guide eligibility for federal and state financial aid programs. Iowa (The Iowa Tuition Grant) and Illinois (The MAP Grant) have generous state grants that have historically helped farm kids who will likely be excluded now.

At a time when the political divide in this country often has a rural vs. urban dimension, and the value of a college education is in question, this flaw will only perpetuate division.

More importantly, this oversight will result in fewer farm kids, rural kids and first-generation students going to college. Our country can’t afford to have that happen. Whether or not you're a farmer, you must recognize that educated farmers are good for all of us. More efficient practices on farms to feed people around the globe with less harm to the environment while keeping our economy strong — all of this just may be something worth supporting.