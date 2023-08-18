“This could go in your permanent record.” For generations of schoolkids, that sinister sentence was a threat, injunction, mystery and sword of Damocles.

We didn’t know exactly what a “permanent record” was or what enshrinement therein might mean, but it sounded ominous. Worse, there seemed to be no appeal. How? Where? To whom?

Teachers played the “permanent record” card for a hodgepodge of low crimes and misdemeanors. Rules? Boundaries? Were permanent records even real? Only teachers knew. And Big Education wasn’t dishing to us small humans.

Ambiguity is a powerful tool in the hands of tall authority figures. “Permanent record” wasn’t even mentioned in our school handbook. How deep did this conspiracy of silence go?

Kid insight: Miscreants could be stigmatized for life—“permanent” means permanent, after all. That our childish hijinks could fossilize in some secret educational dossier—forever—was disturbing.

Kids being kids, though, the prospect of schoolyard glory—kid immortality!—was psychological catnip to some of my pals. Mischief was caused, literally, by the same draconian system designed to stifle such shenanigans. Was child psychology not taught in teacher colleges?

Permanent record infractions could include:

• Being a wisenheimer

• Tossing spitballs

• Passing notes

• Doing creative things with bubblegum

• Steaming homemade stink bombs on school radiators

• Sniffing mimeograph paper

• Eating school paste

But, really, pretty much anything that smacked of fun or hinted of danger. Those of us who lived in the sweet spot between definite “right” and “wrong” sure could have used a guide to infractions.

The playground was where permanent record discussions really played out. Had we put as much effort into, say, science, as we did into the exegesis of our “permanent records,” Earth today would be a glittering utopia.

Our schoolyard questions:

1. Where are permanent records kept? “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was still decades away, but that scene where the Ark of the Covenant is boxed away in a humungous warehouse with thousands of other identical boxes? That’s exactly what every American school kid saw in their mind’s eye. Lucas and Spielberg clearly envisioned their own permanent record depository. The rest is film history.

2. How could tossing a spitball or eating school paste have any conceivable impact on our future? What adult employer would care? No kid ever thought they would be spitball tossing or paste eating when they grew up. Serious doubt began to creep in about these larger humans in charge of our learning.

I attended Johnson Elementary School, named for President Johnson. The first one, Andrew. One of the all-time worst presidents. A racist. I went to a school named for someone who never went to school himself. Quite a message, School Board. Some among us wondered why naming a school for that guy didn’t automatically condemn the perpetrators to eternal damnation in THEIR permanent records. Doubt about our elders piled up.

It was time to hunt down my permanent record. It arrived online—online?—from the Davenport, Iowa, School District. I’d expected curling, yellowing paper in a big wooden box stenciled “top secret,” jam-packed with evidence of my ill-spent youth: broken slingshots, spent pea ammo, MAD magazines, dirty jokes, whoopee cushions.

My actual permanent record? Alas. Grades, test scores, attendance. Where were the clever bon mots and witty repartee worthy of permanent record immortality? My pedagogical elders neglected archiving those. Worse, they didn’t seem to even notice? Ouch.

Lest you young whippersnappers think permanent records don’t exist for you, think again. Just because teachers today don’t threaten you with your permanent record and just because permanent records haven’t been part of schoolyard conversation for a while, doesn’t mean they don’t still exist. Davenport has permanent records dating back to the early 1900s. Illinois permanent records are maintained for 60 years.

Tim Vincent, Galena Superintendent of Schools, shared information about the Illinois Student Records Act. There are two categories of student records. One is, you guessed it, “permanent record.” What can go in a permanent record is specific: transcripts, attendance, health record, high school assessment testing, etc. Nothing about school paste.

The other school record is a “temporary record.” (Why not “impermanent records?” one former smart aleck pondered.) Vincent: Temporary records hold “everything else:” discipline, accident reports, honors, K-8 test scores, extracurriculars, report cards, more. Temporary records are kept for a minimum of five years after a student graduates or transfers.

The superintendent pointed out that there are strict rules about who has access to school records; essentially, parents, educators, court orders and former students. The latter includes erstwhile wisenheimers. I can prove it. I know one.