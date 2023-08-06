Thank you, Everyone!

I want to take a moment and express my sincere appreciation and thanks to all the thousands of volunteers, community leaders, organizations, Davenport city staff, first responders, parks and public works, Iowa American water, Quad-City Times Bix 7 staff members, RAGBRAI staff members, Downtown Davenport for family friendly events, runners, bikers, The Russell’s for The Heights of the Era music event, vendors, Visit Quad Cities and so many others on the amazing accomplishment of hosting, welcoming, organizing, and executing this weekend, but especially two of the nation’s biggest events around.

Ten thousand plus runners for our Bix 7 road race and approximately 30,000 bike riders all coming to Davenport on Saturday was simply amazing. The sacrifice and dedication of so many in our community is a tribute to who we are. We step up and come together to solve problems. We do big things through partnerships and collaboration that sets the example for others to follow.

A special thanks goes out to the snow cone stand at RAGBRAI for their incredible work to help ease the heat for the riders coming into our great city. The feedback from so many folks from around the nation and across the world was the positive welcome and assistance they received here in Davenport.

Many expressed how they were extremely impressed with how organized and welcomed they felt here in Iowa, especially at the end of 500 miles ending at the Mississippi River. They commented on how they will return and visit Davenport and the surrounding Quad Cities in the future.

Many veterans and military members expressed to me the thanks and personal welcome they received and how they felt a special bond with this community. Thank you to everyone involved. This last weekend was a memorable and historic time in our city. Be proud of what you did and what you do. I love this city and all its people.

Thank you.

Davenport will continue to set the standard and lead by example. Be safe. Take care.