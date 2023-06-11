Everything seems to happen more quickly during a crisis. Following the collapse at 324 Main Street, Quad Citizens faced a torrent of difficult news. With every screen refresh, with every news bulletin, our concern for the welfare of the building residents grew — and the need for an immediate response became more apparent.

And, just as quickly as those details emerged, I watched our community rise to help. In the last week, the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Disaster Recovery Fund has received contributions from hundreds of people and companies from around the Quad-Cities and across our nation. These financial gifts came alongside donated items, volunteered time, fundraising efforts, and an outpouring of generosity that comes as no surprise to those fortunate enough to call the Quad Cities home. Our community, as it always does, jumped into action.

Established in 2016, the Disaster Recovery Fund provides financial support to organizations in Scott and Rock Island Counties, ensuring they have swift access to the resources they need immediately following a disaster and throughout the recovery process. The fund remains open, and the need in our community remains strong.

In a matter of days, contributions from individuals and local businesses were enough to fund two Community Foundation grants totaling $80,000. Through our collaborative partners in Disaster Ready Quad Cities and with the help of the Quad Cities Open Network, we could direct this funding to neighbors at 324 Main Street — first in the form of flexible gift cards and replacement phone service and next in additional financial support they can use over the next weeks and months. Thank you.

Being a generous community requires connection, collaboration, and preparation so that we can advocate and respond when a disaster happens. The Quad Cities is just this kind of community. Built over decades, the region’s existing framework—the organizational partnerships, the community networks, and the committed donors—made fast, meaningful giving possible when our neighbors needed it most.

Generosity lives here, in the Quad-Cities. That fact has been made clear in the last week by the citizens and organizations that came together at a moment’s notice to support our neighbors. But this disaster is not at an end. The individuals and families impacted will require our support in the weeks and months ahead as they rebuild. With the help of generous donors, the Community Foundation and its partners are poised to provide this long-term relief.