The political divide in the United States is real. And the national arguments between right and left are more prevalent in our statehouses and sifting down into city councils and school boards.

In the Quad-Cities, we are impacted by two state governments. And we see our statehouses in Des Moines and Springfield marching in opposite directions, a reflection of growing political polarization and strong majorities.

The Iowa legislature is having a consequential year, from tax cuts and abortion restrictions to school regulations, book bans and controls on transgender students. The strong Republican majority, at the direction of Gov. Kim Reynolds, is moving Iowa politically to the right with big, rapid steps.

During a conversation with editors at sister newspapers in Iowa, we wondered to what extent this shift to the right is representative of the people. Is this what Iowans want?

That gave rise to a news series: What do Iowans want? that published online Thursday. Rather than use polling to take the political temperature, we decided to tell 20 stories of Iowans and their lives. And once we got to know who they were, then we could find out how their lives are impacted by state government, or, at least, that was our aim.

Lee Enterprises newspapers in Council Bluffs, Davenport, Mason City, Muscatine, Sioux City, Waterloo-Cedar Falls and our Des Moines Bureau set out to find 20 people from different walks of life.

Forty-year-old Akeem Carter, of Waterloo, came from a family of nine. School came hard, but his athletic talent and work ethic led him to become a national champion wrestler. He needed a lot of help getting through school and college and later discovered he was dyslexic. He’s bothered by the racial segregation he sees in his town. He wishes state government would provide more help with counseling to young parents. He also voted for Donald Trump in 2020, a fact that, on its own, might have led to inaccurate generalizations and conclusions, either positive or negative.

Polarization becomes easier when we don’t know each other. Republicans and Democrats have long viewed the other party in a negative light. But more and more we are seeing each other in a negative light.

A Pew Research poll in 2022 found that a majority of Democrats and Republicans view each other as close-minded, dishonest and immoral. In 2016, about half of Republicans (47%) viewed Democrats as immoral. That percentage increased to 72% by 2022. Likewise, Democrats’ view of Republicans as dishonest grew from 42% in 2016 to 64% in 2022. The trends are clear. We don’t trust one another, and we’re growing apart.

One thing we can do in newsrooms to combat this mistrust is to add understanding by telling people’s stories. Our humanity connects us.

We can learn about the retired school transportation director from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, who says raising a family is the biggest challenge he’s faced. Or the self-employed comedian from Sioux City, who’s been suffering from long COVID since August. Or the blended family mother from Davenport who works in a school cafeteria and worries schools aren’t safe enough.

We hope these stories help you understand where at least 20 Iowans are coming from. Illinois, stay tuned.