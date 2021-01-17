A warning from Schwarzenegger about things spinning out of control

"I grew up in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy. I was born in 1947, two years after the Second World War. Growing up I was surrounded by broken men drinking away the guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history.

"Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along step by step, down the road. They were the people next door.

"Now I've never shared this so publicly because it is a painful memory. But my father would come home drunk, once or twice a week, and he would scream and hit us and scare my mother.

"I did not hold him totally responsible because our neighbor was doing the same thing to his family and so was the next neighbor over. I heard it with my own ears and saw it with my own eyes.

"They were in physical pain from the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did.

"It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance."

"So, being from Europe, I've seen firsthand how things can spin out of control."

