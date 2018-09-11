For better or worse, Donald Trump's presidency will prove a seminal moment for U.S. politics. Trump's anti-free trade populism not only exposed resentment toward multi-culturalism, but also a deep disdain for economic policy that's fattened corporate wallets while flat-lining wages for 90 percent of Americans.
When it's all said and done — come 2020 or 2024 — Trump's presidency could mark the end of the Ronald Reagan era that's defined conservatism since the mid-1980s.
So, the question Americans should be asking is this: What will politics look like post-Trump?
A new report from a powerful center-left British think tank, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), is worth a read for those who, like me, believe the political winds blow in roughly the same direction in Washington and London. The proposal, which is expected to form the basis for the Labour Party's platform and its bid to retake the government from the conservative Tories, calls for substantially higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations. It would kill the inheritance tax and replace it with a much stiffer one-time "gift" exemption of just 100,000 pounds, roughly $130,000, which would annually pour an additional 9 billion pounds into government coffers. It would make available up to 10,000 pounds in a "universal inheritance" to all 25-year-old citizens that could be used to purchase a home or start a small business. And it would impose stiff additional taxes on corporations that stash taxes abroad.
For decades, politics in the United Kingdom and the U.S. have provided a useful, if sometimes blurry mirror of the other. Reagan and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher remade their nations in similar fashions, and both molded fiscal policy, and political coalitions, in ways that defined the past three decades. Tony Blair's "new" Labour Party in the mid-1990s was crafted in the mold of Bill Clinton's "third way" center-left neo-liberalism. Years later, Blair decided a seat at the table was preferable and cozied up to George W. Bush, following him into unwinnable, costly wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The U.K.'s vote in 2016 to ditch the European Union — economically, if not legally, comparable to California exiting the American open market — was a built on anti-immigrant sentiment fused with economic anxiety, and was a harbinger to Trump's victory months later.
One of the IPPR report's authors, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, also happens to sit atop the U.K.'s official church, a political powerhouse within British politics. In an op-ed published this past week in Britain's top Tory newspaper, the Daily Mail, Welby argued that the British economy is "rigged" and cannot sustain continued consolidation of wealth that's defined the U.K. economy for the past 40 years.
"Today the wealthiest 10 percent of households own more than 900 times the wealth of the poorest 10 percent, and five times more than the bottom half of all households combined," Welby wrote.
Sound familiar? It should.
Americans might expect members of the ruling Tories to laugh off IPPR's calls for higher taxes and and more subsidies for low-wage earners. And they'd be wrong.
The chairwoman of the Commons finance committee said there's several aspects of IPPR's blueprint she might consider. The staunchly conservative Daily Mail said the report contains "much to welcome." The Economist, a bastion of center-right globalism, accused the report's authors of having "blind spots," but also didn't discount their critique of income inequality. The Economist's editors went so far as to suggest some aspects of the report might find their way into the Tory Party's platform.
The long and short is this: the IPPR report just might be yet another signal of things to come on either side of the Atlantic. Brexit has thrown into chaos the political divisions drawn by Thatcher. And, based on similar structural failings and anti-immigrant sentiment, Trump is tearing down the walls Reagan built — even after forcing through Reaganesque tax cuts forged in the furnace of trickle-down theory.
The U.K. will never be the same post-Brexit, nor will the U.S. after Trump. It's the Brits that appear to have a better handle on the ultimate shape of what comes next, though, after all the chaos and disruption.