One thing was obvious at Tuesday's opening of would-be Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing: The U.S. Senate is badly broken, and, according to one of the Senate's longest-sitting members, Iowa's Chuck Grassley was among those wielding a sledgehammer.
Make no mistake, Democrats on Grassley's Senate Judiciary Committee walked in with a long-shot strategy to stall President Donald Trump appointee's nomination and call into the question Grassley's fast-tracked confirmation process. For more than an hour, Democrats blasted Grassley's decisions to keep confidential volumes of Kavanaugh's record, especially 100,000 pages relating to his tenure as President George W. Bush's staff secretary. More than 42,000 documents were released at 11 p.m. Monday night, just hours before the hearing's opening. Democrats repeatedly made motions to adjourn, which Grassley summarily ignored.
The stiff criticism clearly irked Grassley, prompting the Iowa Republican to snipe "you are taking advantage of my decency and integrity" at Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, who implored Grassley to adjourn the hearing so the committee could comb the documents that were made available hours earlier.
But the most damning indictment of Grassley's tenure came not from rank-and-file Democrats demanding access to Kavanaugh's complete record or griping about Grassley's decision to block Barack Obama's final Supreme Court appointee. It came from Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, a man whom Grassley's worked alongside for decades and held Grassley's seat for years. With a deep sigh, Leahy lamented the state of one of the Senate's key committees under Grassley's leadership, which included killing the "blue slip," a century-old courtesy that granted senators veto power over judicial nominees from their home states. The blue slip's death has effectively steamrolled dissent and paved the way for dozens of lower court confirmations throughout the Trump era.
"I'm just sorry to see the Senate Judiciary Committee descend this way. I've felt privileged to serve under both Republican and Democratic leaders for over 40 years," Leahy said. "This is not the Senate Judiciary Committee I saw when I came to the U.S. Senate."
Leahy and Grassley have often been allies, particularly on issues of whistleblower protections and drug prices.
Leahy's remarks stung and, minutes later, Grassley made it obvious that he felt it.
"This is the same Chuck Grassley that ran the Gorsuch hearing," Grassley said of Trump's first Supreme Court appointee, Neil Gorsuch, when peppered by more questions from Democrats. "I'd like to run this hearing the same way if you'll give me the courtesy of doing it. How long do you want to go on?"
The repeated accusations that Grassley operated one of the most secretive confirmation processes in recent history frustrated the Judiciary chairman, who's long positioned himself as an independent-minded champion of congressional oversight. Grassley countered that his staff was on-call 24 hours a day and operated a digitized version of Kavanaugh's legal record available to any member.
But, still smarting after Grassley's handling of Obama nominee Merrick Garland, Democrats weren't buying it.
"This is unprecedented," Leahy said. "What are we trying to hide? What are we hiding?"
For his part, Kavanaugh this past week received the unanimous endorsement of the American Bar Association. And, regardless of his judicial philosophy, is most certainly qualified on paper for the top bench, a point No. 2 Senate Republican John Cornyn highlighted. That said, his record on torture, deference to the presidency and, yes, abortion, deserve a full vetting that's not possible under Grassley's arbitrary self-imposed timeline.
Grassley's unwillingness to even entertain a motion to adjourn, which received a second, only made clearer Grassley's readiness to flout parliamentary decorum in service of his preferred outcome. In fact, a vacant Supreme Court seat in 2016 was Grassley's primary argument for supporting Donald Trump's campaign.
Yes, Democrats used Tuesday to score political points. So, too, did Grassley who, through his haste, again damaged an institution that he's long claimed to consider sacrosanct.