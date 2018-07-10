There I sat in a dimly lit diner outside Cleveland in the summer of 2016 with a hundred or so Iowa Republicans.
Chuck Grassley — a man who assumed his seat in the U.S. Senate two years before my birth — was among that day's speakers. And his remarks were pointed: The U.S. Supreme Court was reason enough to support Donald Trump's candidacy, he argued.
In that moment at least, Grassley wasn't speaking to a group of wildly enthusiastic Trump supporters. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas had won Iowa's caucus. Trump's blend of moral relativism, nationalism and protectionism drove a handful of partisans from the GOP. Grassley's words recognized Trump's shortcomings among the faith and family and main street business factions alike. But they were also shaped with an awareness of the right's near obsession with dominating the nation's highest court, a laser focus not shared by the left.
Trump wasn't an ideal candidate, Grassley all but admitted when speaking prior to hopping on the bus and heading to another long day at the Republican National Convention. But the Supreme Court's composition — and its ability to shape the nation for decades — was worth holding one's nose and riding the Trump train.
At that moment, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee was in the midst of stalling then-President Barack Obama's nominee to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat. Teamed with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Grassley's "gamble," as he called it, was based in cynical fake precedent and a solid understanding of conservative politics.
The same people who, for years, decried so-called "activist judges" considered the high court perhaps the most significant prize for whomever won the White House. Trump knew it, too. He's conceded his right to draft a candidate list to conservative groups, such as the Federalist Society — in itself, an unprecedented move.
Trump's first pick, Neil Gorsuch, sits in the very seat Grassley fought for months to keep out of Obama's hands. And, with the pending retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, Grassley hit the jackpot. Trump was set to announce Kennedy's would-be replacement at 8 p.m. on Monday.
Abortion protections will very much be in play, assuming Senate Republicans stay loyal throughout confirmation. Same goes for protections for workers. Even gay rights could be on the table in years to come. Any hopes among the left for a reversal of precedent that's soaked American politics in dark money are all but dashed. Expect continued judicial deference to the presidency over questions pitting "national security" against individual privacy rights. And partisan gerrymandering is probably here to stay.
Republican domination of the Supreme Court — a goal of the conservative movement for decades — is here. It's an era constructed by Grassley and McConnell through their stonewalling of Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland. It's the end-game that explains Grassley's kid-gloves approach to the president's trade wars and attacks on the Justice Department. It's a reality many of us will live with long after Grassley and McConnell are gone. It's true even though Trump — like George Bush in 2000 — lost the popular vote in 2016.
And here's the crux of the issue: Grassley's quest for constitutional dominance is, in fact, an exercise in minority rule, both at the ballot box and public opinion. Sixty-one percent of Americans support the Roe v. Wade decision that upheld a woman's right to an abortion, says a recent NBC News poll. More than 60 percent support gay marriage, too, according to a poll released in May by Public Religion Research Institute. And a solid majority of Americans — from both parties — don't like the Supreme Court's assertion that corporations have the same free speech rights as citizens do, the foundation of 2010's dark money ruling, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.
Grassley doubtlessly saw Trump's announcement on Monday night as vindication for his behavior both in 2016 and atop the Judiciary Committee, where he's fast-tracked Trump's judicial appointments at breakneck speed. But winning at all costs carries consequences. And, in this case, Grassley's weaponization of the U.S. Supreme Court could undermine public trust in a key institution for a generation.