Could Kim Reynolds actually lose in November?
Had you asked me that question even a month ago, I would — and did, on a few occasions — answer with something like "I just don't see it."
Gov. Reynolds owns most of the benefits of incumbency without the years-long record that tends to damage those seeking re-election. She avoided a bruising primary when former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett was kicked off the ballot. The state GOP has rallied around her. And Reynolds is a natural on the stump and even better on the hand-shaking circuit, something you can't say about her Democratic opponent, businessman Fred Hubbell.
Yeah, the state's rushed foray into privately run Medicaid is a dumpster fire, thousands of women lost access to reproductive health care thanks to anti-abortion legislation Reynolds signed, and hefty tax breaks for the wealthy aren't translating to meaningful wage hikes for workers. But even still, Reynolds has the advantage of name recognition, a unified party at her back and a deft way of exuding an appearance of empathy.
Spend a few minutes with Reynolds and it's hard to believe she's not personally invested in your specific plight. It's an advantageous skill in a state of just three million. That's especially true when your opponents is as wooden and uncomfortable in front of crowds as Hubbell is.
Just four weeks ago, I would have put money on Reynolds cruising to an easy victory in November, regardless of Hubbell's personal fortune negating Reynolds' fundraising might. Even President Donald Trump's incredible unpopularity — not to mention his tariffs — and the teetering on dead-men-walking status of Republican U.S. Reps. David Young and Rod Blum weren't enough to sway me.
But in the past few weeks, Reynolds' re-election bid is starting to smell like a campaign that knows it's in some trouble.
Already, the toxicity of American politics — and that surrounding Trump, the leader of Reynolds' party — looks to have damaged Iowa's governor, not to mention her own state's problems, which she avoids discussing at all cost. A recent Morning Consult poll found Reynolds' approval rating in decline and a rise in her disapproval rating. The race for Iowa's governor, once considered a fairly safe GOP seat, is now a toss-up, according to forecasters at Sabato's Crystal Ball, a project of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.
This past week, the Reynolds administration admitted it would cut way back on media conferences, which she had held on a weekly basis. The official line was Reynolds will be spending more time on the campaign trail outside of Des Moines. But the move was an obvious attempt at controlling the narrative. It's in character for an administration that's been less than forthright regarding a smattering of minor scandals, too.
All those issues listed above — they still exist, and reporters tend to ask about them as new information is released. The potential bad news could only mount now that state Auditor Mary Mosiman, a fellow Republican, has opened an official review of privatized Medicaid. Mosiman's dive into the books came after the Reynolds administration couldn't keep its story straight about how much cash was being saved now that Medicaid is under private management.
Mosiman told me this past week that there's no timeline for the release of her agency's report. Either way, it's hanging out there, and that's not good for Reynolds.
Add to all that Republicans' flailing attempts at labeling Hubbell some out-of-touch aristocrat and, suddenly, Reynolds doesn't look like the shoe-in she once did. At the very least, she has a race on her hands and not the coronation for which Republicans hoped.
Reynolds remains the favorite, in my mind. Even so, Iowa's gubernatorial race is more interesting than it has any right to be, and Reynolds knows it.