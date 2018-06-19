Alexander: Our cruelty will be remembered
These children will remember.
They'll remember being ripped away from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. They'll remember being placed in chain-link cages. They'll remember American cruelty.
More than 2,000 immigrant children are sitting in holding pens, some for months. Their only crime is following their parents into a country run by hardline nativists who, just recently, announced that rape and domestic abuse are no longer viable reasons for asylum.
This past week, journalists were given limited access to the new American internment camps in Texas. They saw pre-teens changing the diapers of toddlers whom they did not know. They saw detainees sleeping on bedrolls on the floor. They saw children lined up in chow lines not unlike those found in federal prisons.
Face it folks, this is what we are — fearful, racist and savage.
These children will remember it.
They'll remember it like the children in Iraq and Afghanistan who saw loved ones killed during drone strikes. They'll remember it like those whose fathers disappeared after 9/11, whisked away to cells at Guantanamo Bay and, in too many cases, have yet to see a day in court almost two decades on. They'll remember it like "dreamers," who acted in good faith only to be betrayed by the U.S. government years later.
They'll know better than most about American hypocrisy as U.S. diplomats lambaste cruelty abroad while defending it at home.
Our esteemed President Donald Trump claims he doesn't like the separation policy that could result in 30,000 migrant children stuck in pens by August, according estimates reported by the Washington Examiner. He blames it on everyone but himself — past administrations, Congress and Democrats. Yet no other administration has done this and U.S. immigration law hasn't changed for years. For even the most heinous felonies, children aren't blamed for their parents' crimes in the U.S. Illegal entry is a misdemeanor under federal law.
What's happening in Texas is the policy of the Trump administration, one that uncomfortably resembles the shameful internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. It's implementation is a choice made by the likes of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a man who's championed so-called "zero tolerance" immigration policies from the get-go. It's Trump's call to use children as leverage, holding them hostage for a $25 billion ransom for his border wall. Trump said as much in a Monday morning tweet-storm.
These are the men we put in power. They're a reflection of us, and all our racial insecurities. They're seizing on sophomoric slogans, such as "the Heartland" — touted by both political parties — that for decades have signaled to voters that experiences elsewhere throughout the country are somehow less American as those in distinctly white-bred regions.
Throughout the weekend, the president continued his tirade about the alleged dangers of immigration. He fell back to his tired talking points about gangs, such as MS-13. He ignored all the evidence that immigrant populations commit less crime than native-born Americans. And on Monday, he took another shot at an American ally — Germany — where right-wing nativists are threatening Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition. Later Monday, he made the trek down Pennsylvania Avenue to meet with congressional Republicans about immigration.
Those children in cages — a description that apparently makes Border Patrol "uncomfortable," poor dears — they're just pawns. And it's doubtless that among the thousands, many of them will some day realize it and judge us accordingly.
Jon Alexander is editorial page editor at the Quad-City Times. He can be reached at jalexander@qctimes.com