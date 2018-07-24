Two Republican governors, one big question: Would they show up on Thursday?
President Donald Trump's Thursday swing through Iowa and Illinois meant Govs. Bruce Rauner and Kim Reynolds had some decisions to make. There can be little doubt that the president's tariffs, and their affects on the Republican base, are propelling Trump's visits to Granite City, Illinois, and Dubuque.
Trump's stop in Granite City has all the makings of a victory lap, highlighting the re-opening of a U.S. Steel plant that closed in 2015, costing that community 2,000. U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt has credited Trump's tariffs for his firm's reinvestment in its plants, resulting in an estimated 800 new jobs in Granite City.
Trump's rally in Dubuque will be the White House's second attempt this month to buoy Rep. Rod Blum's re-election bid, which is widely considered one of the country's most competitive congressional races. Earlier this month, Vice President Mike Pence attended a fundraiser for Blum and begged Iowans not to lose faith amid the festering trade war.
Rauner said Monday afternoon that he would steer clear of Trump's rally in Granite City. Reynolds had not indicated as of 2 p.m. Monday if she planned on attending Trump's event in Dubuque.
The decision on whether to show was particularly fraught for Rauner.
Illinois' one-term Republican governor is already considered the underdog against fellow one-percenter, Democrat JB Pritzker. Rauner sat atop Illinois during a devastating two-year budget stalemate and, in March, he eked out a three-point primary victory over a rather Trumpy state senator with almost no money nor name recognition, Jeanne Ives.
Illinois remains a solidly blue state and the centrist Rauner has spent his entire time in office trapped within a GOP that continues to shift rightward and embrace economic and social nativism, neither of which play well in large, racially diverse states such as Illinois. As such, Rauner has spent 18 months avoiding uttering Trump's name at all cost. Well, that was true until recently, anyway. In the past month, Rauner has suddenly displayed a willingness to praise Trump and his policies.
Rauner's sudden change of tune is similar to his brief experiment last year when he packed his staff with conservatives from the Illinois Policy Institute, a clear overture to his party's right flank. It didn't end well.
Rauner's refusal to attend on Thursday might irk the White House. But it could have been another nail in Rauner's coffin, too. He's wise stay as far away as possible.
Reynolds, leader of Iowa's GOP, isn't in the same bind as her Illinoisan counterpart. Iowa's Republican Party has embraced Trump and largely played nice, even as Trump's trade war bludgeons farmers throughout the state.
But, still, Reynolds finds herself in an increasingly tough re-election bid against a Democrat with mountains of his own money to spend, Fred Hubbell. This past week, election analysts at University of Virginia rated the race a toss-up.
With little poll available data, the apparent loss of Reynolds' baked-in advantage could have her re-thinking whether she wants to be within a country mile of Trump. The U.S. president remains popular with Republicans, but he's under water with Americans at-large and Reynolds will need more than her base in November's General Election.
Surely, yet another photo-op with Trump would only give Hubbell's campaign more ammo, especially with no end in sight to Trump's trade war, which disproportionately damages the very rural communities Reynolds is so keen on courting. And this is, after all, a stop intended to bolster Blum's troubled bid. But Iowa is, as of right now, a wholly Republican-run state and has trended red for the past few cycles. Iowa's GOP has argued that maintaining good relations with the loyalty-obsessed president brings huge benefit. That claim has some merit, too. It was probably those good relations that forced the White House to back down on its attacks on the Renewable Fuel Standard, for example.
Whether Reynolds opts to show on Thursday isn't likely help nor hurt her too badly. The same couldn't be said for Rauner.