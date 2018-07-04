President Donald Trump may have a point about NATO's over-reliance on U.S. military might, while still being dead wrong.
For decades, the U.S. has carried the water for NATO. The number of U.S. troops stationed in Germany is roughly on-par with that country's entire military contingent, according to Pentagon reports. Canada spends 1.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense, says the World Bank. Belgium spends 0.9 percent of GDP on its military.
The U.S. spends a whopping 3.6 percent of GDP on its armed forces, a tick less than $700 billion in 2018. That's more than the next six biggest spenders — China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, India and Japan — combined.
So Trump's blistering letter reported Tuesday by The New York Times, where he lambasted the 28 other members of NATO, isn't among those instances where the American president struck out on his own. Trump echoed a gripe that's long festered on both ends of the American political spectrum. And it would make sense if it meant American taxpayers might get a break.
In 2014, NATO members pledged to spend at least 2 percent of GDP on defense. Most still aren't. There's significant doubt about the binding nature of the 2014 compact. Most consider it a political hand-shake deal instead of a legal agreement. Either way, it provides Trump a rational foundation for his argument.
But, in 2014, Barack Obama was president and slashing spending at the Pentagon was clearly on the table. Shifting some of the burden to U.S. allies would be a win for American taxpayers. Now, it's 2018 and Trump and a GOP-run Congress this year significantly boosted defense spending. Trump regularly alleges that America is "weak" and promises to recreate a "big, beautiful" military that, apparently, hasn't existed since the Berlin Wall fell, or whatever period the nostalgia-ridden throngs are romanticizing at the moment.
No doubt, Trump's message plays well with his base, a political culture rooted in a sense of grievance.
But it becomes much more difficult to justify Trump's demand of allies NATO when he's continually demanding even greater military spending at home, too. This isn't about shifting the burden or cutting American taxpayers a break. Instead, coaxing a worldwide arms race seems to be the only goal — assuming there is one at all.
Such an outcome would be good for American arms makers, sure. Earlier this year, Trump talked Saudi Arabia into spending billions on American-made tools of war. But any student of history will tell you that massive buildups end in war, though.
Trump's scathing analysis of allies' spending was met with a collective shrug throughout much, but not all, of Europe.
“I am not too intimidated by this type of mail,” said Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.
Other NATO allies, including the U.K and France, have recently boosted defense spending to meet the 2 percent threshold. Russia's continued agitation is probably a greater motivator than any strongly worded letter from the White House.
And Trump's letter can't be viewed in a vacuum, either. His performance at last month's G-7 only further alienated these very same allies and supported suspicions that the U.S. would rather go it alone. He's also signaled support for insurgent right-wing political movements throughout central Europe, another shot at the post-World War II order.
All of this is a boon for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose entire mission has, for years, been the destabilization of NATO.
End of the day, Trump is at least half-right when he rails against incredibly low defense spending among U.S. allies. But the messenger has no discernible end-game — aside from a world with more bombs.