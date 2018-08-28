Sen. John McCain didn't have to be there.
It wouldn't boost his presidential bid. It wouldn't garner press coverage. On its face, there was no reason for McCain — a Vietnam POW turned Republican U.S. senator — to be at that hospital in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. In fact, his very presence there interfered with his campaign schedule in New Hampshire.
It was late December 1999 and McCain was battling George W. Bush for the GOP presidential nomination. Like Iowa, New Hampshire is a bellwether for any would-be nominee.
It was there that I first met John McCain. I was a 17-year-old high school senior, slumped in a hallway in an Intensive Care Unit when John McCain walked up, shook my hand and asked me how I was doing.
My red, puffy eyes told him everything he needed to know.
John McCain, R-Arizona, died Saturday from brain cancer.
Mike is my best friend and has been since we met on the bus in junior high. He's a member of the family in very real way.
And Mike had been in a plane crash a couple days before McCain's unannounced visit to that hospital. He was a student pilot at Daniel Webster College in Nashua, New Hampshire. His solo flight into Fitchburg was part of his certification process. But Mike made a fatal mistake. He entered the pattern from the wrong side, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board later concluded, and collided with another aircraft. The two aircraft became interlocked before plummeting to the ground. Mike was badly injured. The other pilot was killed.
McCain knew a thing or two about airplane crashes, of course. McCain became a prisoner of the North Vietnamese after he was shot down during a mission. He endured years of torture. And there was a military connection, too. Mike's father had been drafted into Vietnam. "The Colonel," as we called him, stuck with the U.S. Army after the war, riding the Cold War into a commission before retiring from active duty as a lieutenant colonel.
So McCain was able to engage on things that he knew well during his visit. For what seemed like ages, the senator from Arizona sat with Mike, who, due to his injuries and drugs, was in and out of consciousness. And yet, McCain's visit wasn't a campaign event. He arrived with a single aide. No notes nor photos were taken. No press release was issued.
McCain came to Fitchburg because he could sympathize.
Even in that moment, I knew McCain's decency. Throughout the next 18 years, there were many times I vehemently disagreed with his politics, particularly his hawkish approach to foreign intervention. There's an argument to be made about McCain's role in giving rise to Trumpian populism. In 2008, he selected Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate, thereby making mainstream a know-nothing populist fringe that had long existed on the GOP's right flank.
But, like in Fitchburg, McCain's ultimate decency was grounded deepest in things with which he could personally relate. It was McCain who eroded support for the CIA's secret torture program that sprung from post 9/11 paranoia. It was McCain who rejected calls from within his party to vilify all followers of Islam. It was McCain who refused to dehumanize his political opponents.
McCain's ambitions were, ultimately, rooted in patriotism and principle. But they were also deeply personal and subjective.
And it was McCain's humanity that most struck that weepy 17-year-old kid on a frigid December afternoon in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.