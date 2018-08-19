Alexander: Why we didn't join the Globe's crusade
Neither the Boston Globe nor The New York Times speak for the Quad-City Times editorial board.
At the end of the day, every newspaper editorial page is only as credible as its independence. As such, we opted out when editors at the Globe started recruiting other papers for a day of "solidarity" amid President Donald Trump's incessant attacks on the free press.
About 350 papers, large and small, did participate, according to the Globe. Some of them were awarded a sliver of space on The New York Times' editorial page. I'm sure it was a thrill for the editorial writer at The Hazen Star, of Garrison, North Dakota, to see a couple sentences of his or her work beneath the Old Gray Lady's masthead.
But individual milestones aside, Thursday's orchestrated assault on Trump's demagoguery only bolstered his narrative. It was, and is, a loser for those of us in the news business.
Those who attack journalists call us "the media," as if we're some monolith. Trumpian rhetoric paints us as a cabal, a narrative that plays well with at least a third of the country. Overall, we're accused of groupthink.
Thursday's editorial writing crusade — chock full of Thomas Jefferson quotes — fed that fiction. Trump's entire goal is to make it appear as if he's at war with journalists when, in fact, it's truth itself that he's battling. But Thursday's display of defensiveness sure made journalists look like active combatants.
It was a mistake, and its end game remains unclear at best. In this moment, where the daily news cycle melds into a veritable blur, does anyone actually believe an organized protest will achieve anything beyond making those of us in the business feel good?
Trump will continue to sow disdain and distrust for our craft because it works for him politically. He will continue to define us as the other, as "enemies of the American people," as if our citizenship somehow counts less. His sycophants will continue to parrot it because they're cowards. His true believers will continue to lap it up because it fits nicely into their world view. Local officials will continue to adopt Trump's "fake news" label for reporting they don't like.
The assault on the American free press will continue. No amount of "solidarity" will change that. In this instance, it's more likely to make things worse.
If the "media" loves anything, it's writing and opining about itself — this column included. And while Trump's crusade to silence dissent and banish fact are indeed a direct assault on democracy, journalists aren't going to win over any new converts by, yet again, talking about themselves.
Sure, what we do is important. The same can be said for bureaucrats, factory workers and EMTs. Who cares? Get on with the job.
This country recently locked a couple thousand children in cages with no plan to reunite them with their parents. White supremacists feel emboldened and supported by this White House. Pay-to-play corruption is at levels not seen in a generation. The White House is attempting to silence critics with petty punitive measures. The president of the United States is interested in his cult of personality beyond all else.
And yet, about 27 percent of the nation's newspapers decided to team up and draft heady prose about feeling bullied. Editors who took part played on the president's home turf and handed him a win.
Branding is Trump's strength. Truth is his weakness, and it's here where journalists have the advantage — if only we could stop talking about ourselves.
Jon Alexander is editorial page editor at the Quad-City Times. He can be reached at jalexander@qctimes.com