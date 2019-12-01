'America's Test Kitchen' changed my kitchen

Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As I washed the dishes after Thanksgiving dinner, I wondered about a gray plastic object in my hand. It appeared to be a strainer, with a grid of holes in the bottom.

Also puzzling to me was a measuring cup with a tube on the pouring side.

It turns out these two objects go together; you set the strainer in the measuring cup then pour your turkey pan drippings into it.

The strainer allows liquid and small pieces to pass through, but keeps out the bigger globs you don’t want.

Then, in the measuring cup, the grease rises to the top and as you pour your drippings into the gravy-making pan, the liquid you want flows out through the tube, leaving the grease behind.

This is one of several cooking aids that has come into our house since my husband retired, began watching "America's Test Kitchen" on PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) and incrementally assumed daily cooking duties.

I still bake pies, birthday cakes and cookies, but Dave has taken over day-to-day meal prep. (Yes!)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}