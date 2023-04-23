Shy faces cower into their mother’s clothing trying to slink away from the barrage of greetings complete strangers are squawking at them. Excited strangers who expect the little 4- and 5-year-olds to respond even though the children have probably been taught the entirety of their little lives to never talk to strangers.

As these little ones enter the school building for their first introduction to formal education, they are a bit wary of what is happening. They get to go in the big room which will be where they eat lunch every day, have P.E. and assemblies. They visit the kindergarten classrooms and meet teachers. Cookies are handed out, trying to sweeten the deal, even though once again, they’ve been taught to not take food from strangers.

Parents help them explore the building and even let them use the restroom, which I consider a brilliant idea. I’d want to know where to go when I need to go. By the time they leave the building little waves and half-smiles are given cautiously to the strangers who will be a huge part of their everyday lives in a few short months.

Bright, shiny, optimistic faces posed in many different outdoor photographs cover the invitations to high school graduations. Anticipation for their future beams from the surface of the photo paper. Is it their hopes for the future which gives them such a bright look or the ending of high school? I have to think it is the hope for the future because who’d want to leave high school? These teenagers will celebrate their milestone and hug people who they currently see daily, but whom they might not see again for 40 years.

Determined, fatigued faces (fueled by coffee) of those who have been working, maintaining a marriage, raising a family, and defending dissertations (I don’t really know what that means other than a lot of work), get to release a big, deep breath they’ve been holding while holding everything together to complete a doctorate. These folks have pursued education and have completed the path they started on years ago as shy, cowering faces. They are celebrating the culmination of hours upon hours of study and looking forward to what this brings to their future.

I agonize with the parents who are preparing to release their little ones into the hands of strangers and empathize with their trepidation about the beginning of relinquishing control over what their child will be exposed to during the day, during their life. It is the first attempt at letting them leave the nest.

As the teenagers get ready to move forward with their lives, it is again difficult as a parent to let go and to have even less control over the decisions which will impact their child's life. It's excruciating to let them make the choices which will turn out to be life lessons. By the time a child is celebrating their doctorate status, parents too can breathe a sigh of relief and let out a whoop of proud excitement for the accomplishment of the child they let enter the education system all those years ago at kindergarten registration.

Every graduate I speak to can tell me about someone who had an important impact on them during their school years. Three teachers immediately come to mind when I ask this of myself. All of them saw past my most conspicuous traits and showed me strengths I didn’t know I had. These folks were able to teach me not just Spanish, speech, and photography, but about myself. I hope that brings some comfort to the parents of the shy faces.