This past week the earth shook and our world became dark. Not inappropriately so during Holy Week. The wild winds that twisted through our towns ripped roofs off of buildings - throwing tiles and bricks around like they were leaves.

Century old trees were uprooted, and after crashing to the ground exposed the enormity of what lies beneath the surface, showing us what provided a strong foundation for the trees for many decades. The trunks of some trees were split into vertical pieces as if a giant had swung an ax into them from the treetops. Utility poles were uprooted or sheared off, power lines were dangerously down or drooping, and our city went dark. Crews worked diligently through the days and nights to restore our utilities by clearing trees, erecting poles, and repairing wires. After three days all the homes surrounding mine had light shining from their windows.

As a little girl I was always frightened at the Good Friday service. I was horrified, angry, and sad and peevishly thought there had to be a better way for God to get his point across to us than having his own son crucified! Easter was my mother’s favorite holiday and she made sure we knew the importance of celebrating the resurrection.

We would dye eggs and she would prepare sweet yeast dough for a delightfully gooey dish my family called duff. Mom would make sure dresses for my sister and I had crisply starched skirts and delicately hand-smocked bodices. Soft cardigans with fancy buttons and ruffled anklets above shiny shoes rounded out our Easter ensembles topped off by an Easter bonnet.

By Easter morning I was tossing aside all bleakness and was fairly dancing in celebration. I started the day freshly decked out in my Easter best, but by the time we would pose for pictures in front of our garden filled with jonquils and hyacinths, my hat was askew, my hands pressed together prayerfully had a button undone on the lacy wrist of my glove, and the bottom of my crinoline peeked out below the hemline of my dress. The disheveled finery showed what a hot mess I was, but the devout smile and prayerful hands revealed that, with childlike faith, I was confident in the resurrection. I knew the church would not be dark and scary.

On Easter morning it would be filled with light shining through the stained glass windows and a riot of spring flowers would adorn the altar welcoming, beckoning, us to worship. To this day I often appear to be a hot mess to the world, but God doesn’t expect me or require me to be in my Easter best. It is the faithfulness shining through my sincere smile and the foundation of a heart filled with prayers of supplication and gratitude which are of interest to a God who so loves the world.

Cars have pock-marks on their bodies and holes in their windows from giant hailstones. Some houses have twisted metal awnings or fences that are mangled or porches which have been ripped off. Piles of chopped wood still line the curbs and homes remain covered with bright blue tarps, but vivid yellow daffodils dance next to gouges in yards still sprinkled with saw dust. The Earth is trying to show its Easter finery even though the devastation of the mighty winds is still visible.

The storm gave us a Holy Week lesson; the Earth was covered in darkness, but three days later lights shone brightly. Even in your darkest hours there is always the promise of light. Sometimes it sounds like chain saws and the rumbling of power trucks.