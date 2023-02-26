I am in awe of immigrant families I meet at the school where I work, especially the ones who don’t yet speak English. They jump into life in a new country, learning the language, and teaching their families how to navigate an unfamiliar, and often daunting, place. It’s not solely the language barrier that can be disconcerting, but the cultural differences which can involve what we consider day-to-day basics.

There’s an overwhelming amount to learn, but they do it to help their families. To be among people who are speaking a language you don’t know can be quite intimidating. Although I have never been out of the United States, there are two parts of my life which have felt like I was surrounded by people speaking a language I didn’t understand.

The first time was when my daughter was diagnosed with a rare disease. There was talk of deleted genes from the long arm of chromosome 15, hyperphagia, hypotonia, thermodysregulation, electromyography, and gastrostomy; just to rattle off a few of the words my brain was trying to absorb while seated in a small room with the medical professionals who were in the unfortunate position of breaking the news to me. The things they were telling me sounded preposterous.

When one of the medical team grimly informed us that people with Prader-Willi Syndrome have constant hunger, I quipped that I, too, was always hungry. I was quickly put in my place by being told I had not and would never feel the constant hunger experienced by those with PWS. Much progress had recently been made with awareness of the syndrome. Due to earlier diagnosis it was then found that people with PWS could survive into their teens.

As the cruel words pierced my brain (and heart) I learned however ludicrous it sounded it was a very grave reality. A reality which I inched into slowly emotionally, but leapt like a lemming off a cliff into researching everything there was to know about the syndrome and how to exist in my new world.

Looking back to 1986, I need to explain that research was not scrolling through one’s phone and having publications available with the touch of a finger. I searched every public library and medical library our community had to offer. I found four sentences about PWS, two which were so outdated they were no longer relevant. I scoured archived editions of “Exceptional Parenting” magazine, and I interrogated every speech, physical, and occupational therapist we encountered. I learned how to navigate an unfamiliar world.

Once ensconced in the life of a family with a rare disease, I noticed when I stepped outside of my home circle I felt surrounded by an unfamiliar language and culture. I listened to friends tell tales of days without appointments, exhausting days involving play dates, gymnastics, dance classes, slumber parties, and ball teams. Their woes were vastly different from mine. That doesn’t mean they weren’t valid, only different.

Unlike the brave immigrants who teach their loved ones about their new life, I held back from teaching others about ours. The many reasons for this would fill up multiple books, so in the simplest form I’ll admit to thinking if the syndrome seemed outrageous to me, it would sound unbelievable to others. Plus, vulnerability is hard. I’ve always claimed PWS is my favorite soap box topic; but there is a caveat. I was good at spouting facts, I was less forthcoming about reality.

I believe withholding was a disservice to friends and to the future of those with Prader-Willi Syndrome. I now overshare at every chance. I think it helps those living with it and those who care to know more about this bizarre, rare disease.

Feb. 28 is Rare Disease Day. Overshare. Create Awareness. Teach others about your world.