An equinox is a small crossover SUV, a fancy fitness club and a luxury hotel, but it is also the moment when the sun is exactly above the equator twice a year, causing daylight and nighttime to be equal.

The vernal equinox is in the spring and autumnal in the fall. The arrival of the spring equinox means longer days will soon be here and a new year of growth is about to occur. The dark, winter nights spent paging through seed catalogs have created garden plans in my mind. It is at this time I always wish I had started the garden journal I think about each spring. How fun it would be to look through the pages showing the evolution of my yard. The years I tried to force bee balm to grow in a space where I really wanted it even though it was unsuitable shows stubbornness and a need for control. I didn’t win though. Some things just won’t grow where they are planted; they need the right environment.

This beginning of spring is also when we want to start clearing out the dreariness of winter to make room for new growth. We want to rake out crunchy, dry leaves and pick up soggy, muddy debris that has settled into the corners of our yards so we can get a glimpse of fresh, sweet greenery.

We need to be careful to not jump the gun on this in our gardens, there is treasure hidden in the mess of winter. Insects of value and tender shoots want us to be patient before we vigorously clean up our gardens. If the need to clean things is immense too early in the spring, the best place to start cleaning is in the house. I remember my mom declaring it was time for spring cleaning. I was always assigned the mopboarding and the registers.

Mopboard isn’t a word I ever hear anymore. It seems to be called things like shoe and base, but we always called it the mopboard, a name that meant it was there to protect the wall from a wet mop that was being used to clean the floor, I suppose now it could be called the robot vacuum board used to prevent the robot vacuum from scuffing up the wall.

I thought I was special getting to clean the registers because I was being entrusted with a screwdriver to remove the screws of the register so I could use the long wand of the vacuum with the walrus-looking brush attached to the end to suck up all of the cobwebs from the vents. I had to be very careful to not drop a screw into the vent. The fuzz of the cobwebs would get stuck on the walrus brush and have to be picked off by hand.

My bucket would be filled with grimy, gray water, as I finished all the mopboard in a room, instead of the fresh, yellow, pine-scented bubbles I had started with. I was able to see how clean the house had become each time I dumped out a bucket of sludge.

Windows were washed and screens put in. Valances were vacuumed and curtains washed. Fresh air filled rooms now bright with sunlight.

Spring brings clean houses and new growth in our yards but is also a time we can suck out some of the cobwebs from inside of us; dump out the sludge that can keep our hearts and souls from feeling fresh and clean. We can anticipate what kind of growth we are capable of when we create a healthy environment within ourselves and stop planting bee balm in the same inappropriate place!