My lack of interest in competitive sports might lead you to believe that I am not a competitive person. That only means you haven’t played a game with me.

Whether my opponent is two or 92, if we are playing a board game, cards, or party games I will compete fiercely without mercy. I have a game that is a board filled with varying shades of multicolored squares. The object is to use words, one- and two-word clues, to describe the color of a particular square you have chosen for the other players to guess. It isn’t as easy as it seems.

One difficulty is everyone has different opinions of what a color looks like. What color do you picture if I simply say, “sky”? It matters what time of day it is and what kind of weather is happening. The game involves words, so I like it a lot better than some people do.

My son and daughter-in-law invited us to spend vacation with their family in a cabin in Door County, Wisconsin. My mother-in-law, who has been to Europe, commented frequently along the way about how similar the vistas were to some of the places she had seen overseas and how beautiful the scenery is so close to home; that for certain beauty one need not travel far.

We stopped to explore the Horicon Marsh, which is both a state and a national park, depending on if you are in the northern or southern part of the marsh. We followed the three-mile auto tour and marveled at the variety of birdsongs we could hear with our windows down. It reminded me of a peaceful track one would play on a sleep machine.

We didn’t spend the amount of time that some photographers and bird-watchers were devoting to the marsh, so I am sure we missed out on many wildlife sightings. Due to such perfect camouflage, we almost missed a sand crane family in the grasses. What caught our attention was a ferocious red-winged blackbird repeatedly dive bombing the father crane. The mother and young crane stayed a safe distance away, but the blackbird was relentless in its attack. If not for the cranes the scene very much resembled what we see in our own backyard that is Prospect Park. Walkers there need to be mindful of the territorial blackbirds.

Once again there was a comparison to Europe while we were traveling through the hills of southwestern Wisconsin and the little towns in Door County. It makes perfect sense since this area was chosen by many European immigrants due to the similarities with their homeland.

Once water came into view, I couldn’t look elsewhere. The majesty of Lake Michigan transfixed me. My grandchildren have the same fixation with the lake, running barefoot over rocks to get into the icy water. I don’t have the knowledge to tell you what created the phenomenon we experienced one evening, but I have never seen anything like it on Lake Michigan. The water was still. No waves rippled toward the shore. The surface was like glass. The palest blue-white sky blended into the lake water leaving no sign of a horizon. It was mystical to watch the children arise out of the white water into the white night mist.

The variety of colors we experienced in nature; sky, flowers, water, trees, fields, reinforced why it is so difficult to get an opponent to choose the correct square on the game board. What was blatantly evident was that travel is not a competition. We make comparisons, but all exploring is worthwhile, in our own backyard or worlds away.