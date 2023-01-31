Anne VandeMoortel: Feeling a proud connecting with singer, songwriter

Rows of women whizzed glittery gold fabric under the presser-foot of humming sewing machines. With deft hands they created patterns, cut fabric, pinned right sides together, and stitched until swaths of cloth magically and masterfully turned into costumes for high school performers. Knowing I wasn’t capable of such sorcery, yet still wanting to help my creative friend who was the costume designer for the high school musicals, I found ways to assist that did not require setting proper tension or threading machines. I did things like collected body measurements, searched for misplaced items, laughed a lot, and became proficient with a hot glue gun and duct tape.

Occasionally we would ascend from the bowels of the auditorium, where the dressing rooms were located, to acquaint ourselves with the onstage movements of the actors. While assessing the costuming needs we had the great pleasure of watching the performers transform into their characters. Witnessing the progression from first lines and blocking to final night bows made my heart fill with pride for the accomplishment of the students. There were times when I was supposed to be running upstairs for a quick errand, but would get delayed by the beauty of a song. I’d find myself plopped into a seat, captivated by a young voice giving me the feeling there would be more to come.

How do you describe the feeling you get when you watch something come to fruition? Think of observing a caterpillar creating a chrysalis and eventually becoming a butterfly. Or a hard, dry bulb sending out smooth green scapes that bloom into a frilly amaryllis. In the summer one of the most satisfying things is planting a floppy little seedling which ends up giving you luscious, sweet, juicy, beefy tomatoes. It is exciting to watch these things develop into what they are destined to become. Providing moisture to help these creations develop can give one a sense of connection to the fragrant ruffled blossom, or to the butterfly as it soars out to share its loveliness with the world.

Being surrounded by stacks of books which span from floor to ceiling with wooden ladders on wheels stretched in front of the shelves provides me with a calm happiness. Recently I was with a friend in this exact setting to listen to music performed by her friend’s son. We were welcomed by her friend and settled into our chairs as she told us bits of his story.

He had traveled the world, writing, and performing as part of Keifer Sutherland’s band and now was perched in front of us, on a stage in a bookstore in Davenport. His original songs were filled with his love for nature and elicited a longing to hit the road, dance in a desert and hug a tree. His voice took me back to the Moline High School auditorium where I once sat entranced, delaying my costuming errand, as he sang during a practice for the production of “Phantom.” I remember hoping he would pursue music beyond high school.

I could have listened to him strumming his guitar and belting out songs all night. Tears ran down my cheeks leaking the emotion brought on by his lyrics, by his life, by his pursuit of a dream. I found it strange that I could feel so proud of him, a person with whom I had only a wisp of a connection. The fact that I once measured or duct taped for him must act as a wee bit of moisture creating the connection which explains how I could feel so proud of who he has become and the loveliness he is sharing with the world.