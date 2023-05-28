Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It was a glorious day! The sun was shining in a sky the color of a robin’s egg. It was providing enough warmth to make us want to lean back and bask in it; then, the moment we started to feel too hot, a refreshing breeze would blow through.

If the breeze wasn’t enough to refresh us, all we had to do was step into the shade of the majestic trees scattered throughout the cemetery. On this lovely day, some of my siblings and I joined hundreds of strangers at the Rock Island National Cemetery to decorate over 30,000 graves with American flags for Memorial Day. We stood with folks who were there for their own reasons, listening to the instructions on how to place the flags.

We gathered bundles of Old Glory, toted them in our arms, and marched through the straight rows of white headstones to the graves of our parents. My father, a Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps during World War II and my mother, a Lieutenant Junior Grade, a nurse in the United States Naval Reserve during the Korean Conflict, are buried side by side. We are fortunate to live in a community which has one of the less than 200 national cemeteries in the country.

We had been given iron contraptions to step on to make a hole in the ground. When held in a particular position at the center of the graveston, it measured precisely where the flag should be positioned. The ground is currently as hard as concrete and the iron contraption didn’t want to penetrate it even when it was stood upon. A woman near us used her full weight and toppled over when the ground refused to give, yet she persevered alone, jumping on it till there was a hole sufficient enough to hold the stick of the flag.

Our parents brought us to the cemetery that day, but it was interesting to read about the people whose stones we were decorating. Some were lost at an early age, giving their all for our country and others lived long lives. Some had coins on top of their headstones, indicating they had been recently visited, some had large floral bouquets, other mementos, or so many flags it was hard to measure our correct position.

We decorated the graves of privates, specialists, lieutenants, purple heart recipients, and spouses of each. I had hoped to decorate the grave of the code talker I know is buried there, but I had neglected to find his location. We carried large bundles of flags, stepped on the iron thing until our feet and backs were sore, yet we only covered a small area of the section we were in. It’s a good thing many people participated. It took many hands and feet!

There were babes in strollers to folks older than my group participating in the decorating and honoring. I spoke to a young couple with a small child. They have been participating for years and knew it would be useful to bring a wagon to carry their supplies. Their grandparents are buried there.

I took a photograph of a group which included Girl Scouts from Rockridge High School. They aren’t certain that the “Honoring Our Veterans” patch is still available, but they find value in doing it anyway. It is great there are people who are willing and interested to share these experiences with the next generation.

After swizzling down cold water and gobbling a hot dog, we gazed upon the straight rows of graves, each festooned with a miniature flag waving in the breeze and decided, yes, the weather was sublime, but in so many other ways it was, indeed, a glorious day.