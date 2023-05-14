The acrid smell made me hack and gag. My throat was so dry I didn’t think I could get any oxygen in if I tried to breathe. Flames licked the black smoke billowing above the glowing hot bricks tumbling down. My skin felt blistered from the wall of heat barreling toward me. Red and gray chunks of brick pounded to the ground creating an ever-growing pile of ash and rubble which inched closer and closer with each loud crash. My lips parted, but I didn’t hear myself scream, all I could hear was the roar of the fire and the smashing of the bricks. Somebody must have heard my screaming.

A woman from my church was patting my hand, trying to comfort me, but she was speaking nonsense, telling me my baby was fine. I didn’t know what she was talking about, but pain tore through my abdomen. I could see her smiling face in front of the flames. She kept nodding and talking, cooing really, about how perfect my baby was; 10 little toes, 10 perfect fingers. Then I knew why my belly hurt, somebody had cut me open. Was this part of an underground, black market organ stealing ring? I wondered what organ they had taken and why were they talking about a baby? I hadn’t been pregnant!

The hallucinations continued and the paranoia was palpable. Every person who spoke to me was saying the same things: take a deep breath, cough, he’s just beautiful, you’re doing fine, we’ll move you out of recovery soon. I was in too much pain to try to escape from whatever conspiracy was transpiring; did they have me in some back alley warehouse where a butcher stole the organs? I had to get free!

These were my first few minutes of motherhood. A nasty reaction to the general anesthetic I had for an emergency cesarean section caused a post surgical psychosis. Everything I saw, felt, smelled, and tasted was real; to me only. Pain seared through my belly, not because my organs were stolen, but as the kind nurse from my church told me, because a perfect, pink baby boy had been cut out of it. From what I was told later, my screams were most definitely real as was the colorful language I was shouting at them each time the nurses came near me.

This fiery experience is kind of appropriate for an entrance into motherhood. Motherhood certainly scorched my mind and heart. It caused me to look for anything which might harm my child. There are so many possibilities of what could go wrong. When my son was little I worried about somebody breaking into our house and if he would stay silent in the closet where I stashed him while I tried to fight off the intruder. I’d fight to the death as long as he was silently hidden where he couldn’t be harmed. There was no reason to think an intruder was going to break into my house. I'm not married to Harry Bosch. This is what motherhood did to me. Made me look for any possible threat, real or imagined.

But it also did this. It left a red-hot, passionate, fiery love in my heart which demands that I protect them, but also shows me a world of delight, of possibilities of all that is good and wondrous. It left a raw, vulnerable heart which aches with gratitude every time I gaze upon the miracle beings which are my children.

My introduction to motherhood left me with all of my organs intact, including a heart which knows unfathomable joy.