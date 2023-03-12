The hollow thud of footfall as a player runs down the wooden floor, the squeaking of shoes with each slip and grip motion, the drumbeats of the ball being dribbled andante to allegro, an echoing boom when the backboard is hit, and the swish of a ball flying through the net are the sounds that create the music of basketball.

Much to my surprise, I found one can listen to these sounds for hours on end on Youtube and Spotify. They are soothing, repetitive sounds that evoke memories of being at basketball games. While listening to these I realized there was a sound missing. Something that I always equated to basketball because it was played as the Moline Maroons would take the court at Wharton Field House when I was young; the players confidently jogged onto the floor to the band playing “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

My childhood home was almost a half of a mile away from Wharton Field House and on the nights of full house basketball games, our street would be lined with parked cars of those who were attending. My father started taking me to Moline basketball games when I was 5, it was the senior year for a player who went on to play for the Boston Celtics. I don’t remember the big kids going with us, I imagine they were going with friends or babysitting.

My memory is of it being a special time to be with my dad. He and I always sat on the lower bleachers at half-court, with a perfect view of the scoreboard. When I wasn’t waving and shouting at friends who were walking by, he taught me: that each lit up dot next to a player indicated the number of fouls, how to tell which quarter we were in, and what the referee was saying with his hand motions.

As a teenager, I left my father behind and joined my friends in the upper bleachers of the field house where my Junior High friends and I did more socializing than spectating. I would run down to see him at half-time and promise to return four minutes into the fourth quarter. He knew if I didn’t come then, I would dawdle and we’d get stuck in the crowd going out.

Once I was in high school I sat in the tall wooden bleachers at the end. During those years the stands were so crowded with students that we often had to squeeze three high school rear ends onto one number. We were there to be serious spectators now, cheering for all we were worth. I’d quickly pop over to say good-bye to my dad at the end of the game before he left for home, and I was on my way for pizza with the gang after sitting on a bleacher hoping to get a glimpse of my favorite player as he exited the locker room triumphantly or dejectedly depending on how the game had gone.

There are many things we take for granted as we are living them as little children, but later we come to appreciate how special those times were. Wharton isn’t just the home of some great memories for me, but it is one of the premiere high school basketball stadiums in the nation.

It has been home to an NBA team, the entertainment venue for performers such as: Dean Martin, Jerry Lewis, Johnny Cash, and many others including a rock concert in the '70s. People have packed the field house for politicians and wrestlers (not intentionally grouped together). Most recently it was filled to capacity when the Moline Maroons played triumphantly on their way to the state tournament. My dad would have loved sitting across from those boys on the bench.