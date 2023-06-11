School’s out for summer! A wonderful perk of working for the school system is to continue to have breaks from work, the same as when I was a child. Back then we would shriek, “School’s out, school’s out! Teacher let the monkeys out!” Now we blast Alice Cooper over the loudspeaker.

For some, school is out for summer, but for others school is out for good. Those who are graduating from high school and going directly into the workforce or the military are waving good-bye to the hallowed halls of education. Many local high schools held graduation ceremonies recently, but those 18-year-olds aren’t the only ones wearing gowns and mortarboards.

Teeny, tiny caps and gowns are donned by little folks graduating from pre-school and some schools, like the one my grandson attends, have eighth grade graduations. He participated in a formal graduation ceremony and looked mature and responsible. Although I thoroughly expected him to graduate from eighth grade and his academic success is impressive, what makes me most proud of him is the attitude with which he obtained this goal.

He is thoughtful, sensitive, enthusiastic, compassionate, dedicated, amusing, creative, passionate, responsible, honest, diligent and respectful. It is refreshing to watch him interact with his friends, who exhibit many of these same qualities. In these ways he exudes a maturity that seems beyond his age and my mind can’t grasp the fact that this is the little guy who first made me a grandmother. Surely that was just a couple of years ago, right?

I look upon these boys, young men, if I’m honest, and I reflect on what the future looked like for past generations of eighth grade graduates. My mother, his great-grandmother, had older sisters who were done with school once they graduated from eighth grade, and that was not uncommon for the time period. In fact, making it through eighth grade was quite an accomplishment and not a privilege for all. Many young men were needed to help support the family, leaving school to work in mines and on farms.

My two aunts began working in households for room and board following eighth grade graduation. They cooked and cleaned, took care of children and farm chores. This was a new form of education, a learn as you go home economics class! Those two women made the most incredible pies throughout their lives, and made more of them than you can ever imagine. Understanding how these young folks needed to take on adult roles at a young age helps me to comprehend how so many marriages took place between teenagers. My mother and her other siblings were fortunate to be able to attend high school. Graduating from high school just seemed like another rite of passage for me, who at the time, didn’t realize what a privilege it was for those just a generation ahead of me.

When I look at my grandson, I am grateful he gets to continue his education; that although school’s out for summer for him, it is not out for good. I am grateful he gets to play ball, swim, bike, and umpire baseball games this summer instead of working in a coal mine or being responsible for helping to feed his family members. Looking at him, and at his qualities I mentioned earlier, I know if the circumstances were such, he would be capable of doing whatever was needed. It gives me much joy to know his circumstances allow him to be a child a while longer, even though he is a young man.

It also gives me much joy that school’s out for summer for me!