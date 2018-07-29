I hear it all the time — The Quad-Cities have to be cool. They have to be connected. They have to be hip.
Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 wasn't a new event. In fact, thousands ran, jogged and walked their way through the 44th edition. But being "hip" isn't as simple as unceasing reinvention.
It's about holding on to what's best about your community and tweaking the bits that need improvement.
The Bix 7 is the former, and in no small part to the thousands of volunteer hours that most runners never see and the loving oversight of longtime race Director Ed Froelich. This year's race was Ed's 44th Bix 7 and his penultimate as the race's top dog.
As I watched the throngs surge forward from the starting line on Saturday and pressed toward that first hill climb, I couldn't help but notice the variation among the field. There were world-class athletes, battling it out for cash and cred. The fit hobbyists were there to smash last year's time or push themselves up the first grueling hill. Others, many others, were there just to walk the course.
The Bix 7 is an event for everyone. Parties line the course throughout Davenport. The revelers were no less a part of the event, creating an atmosphere of a city-wide bash.
It's a day Davenport truly shines.
This page is typically devoted to criticism. That's true for most Opinion pages, a long tradition in print journalism. But, every now and then, it should also be a place where we celebrate what's right here. For me, the Bix is one of those moments.
As we try to move toward a more regional identity, the Bix is an event that truly brings the Quad-Cities together. It's effects — economic and cultural — don't stop at the Mississippi River. The Bix is, by and large, a Quad-Cities event.
The same goes for the John Deere Classic, the St. Patrick's Day parade and music performances, which all weave together to form a complex, vibrant region.
Put simply, the Bix 7 is among a few big events that remind us that this place has a lot going for it. The arts scene punches way above its weight. Manufacturing supplies some of the world's most well-known brands and employs people from throughout the region. There's a core of not-for-profits that regularly band together to make this place a little better for everyone.
I agree with the community conversation: We need to be cool and connected. With events like the Quad-City Times Bix 7, I'd argue we're already well on our way.