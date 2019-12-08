Art urges climate change action

But wait, it gets worse.

The final piece in the overall installation is the coup de grace. Suspended from the ceiling is a swirling vortex of what looks like the framework of buildings, up-ended trees (actually foam covered with birch bark) and dozens of dozens of bird wings, all black.

Sage explains that this is meant to represent Alberta tar sand mining in which oil is extracted from sand, a very destructive process. In an effort to "reclaim" the degraded land, at least one oil company planted wheat, but the attempt at bio-remediation backfired when it led of an infestation of mice.

To deal with that, the company brought in dead birch trees and installed them in the ground, roots side up, to give ravens a place to perch as they went diving for the mice.

"It's this whole dystopian, upside down world," Sage said. "It's very disturbing."

And underneath this assemblage is a skating rink. Only it's made of black plastic, not ice. The idea is that people in the artist's native Canada cannot always count on outdoor ice anymore. So this is the substitute. The Davenport parks and recreation department loaned the museum ice skates and protective head gear so that if anyone wants to take a spin, they can.