Art urges climate change action

I remember the first time I heard the word "installation" in reference to art. Not a painting, not a statue, but an assemblage of three-dimensional objects that is "installed" somewhere — an art gallery or a street corner — that may convey traditional artistic beauty but, more typically, a message.
Five such works are on display now at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, drawing the link between petroleum — its extraction and ultimate use — and climate change.
It's a dark exhibit in both the literal and figurative sense.
It doesn't immediately strike you that way, though, when you step off the elevator because the first thing you see is what looks like an arrangement of sparkling geodes — roundish stones whose inner cavities are lined with crystals.
But upon closer inspection (or by reading the accompanying sign), you learn that these geodes are human creations, made by artist Mia Feuer, originally from Canada, now living in California.
The crystals themselves were cast from a petroleum resin and are nesting in layers of petroleum-derived foam inside castoff metal cans that once held gas and oil, explained Vanessa Sage, assistant curator, who accompanied me through the exhibit.
The point here is that Feuer is admitting that petroleum and the myriad number of products made from it are essential to our way of life — and can even be beautiful — but that their use is changing our climate.
The burning of fossil fuel creates greenhouse gas that traps heat in the atmosphere. The sleds upon which the geodes are arranged are symbols of vanishing snow and ice.
"While the sparkling geodes are seductive, not unlike petroleum use itself, the wounds they form in the gas cans appear corrosive and dangerous," the text states.
As you turn into the main 4th floor gallery, the tone darkens. You can't help but hear a loud, continuous noise that grates on your nerves. Can't someone shut that off? Then you read that these sounds are from an actual underwater recording in the Arctic Ocean. Every so often, there is a thunderous rumble indicating another chunk of ice has cleaved off a glacier and dropped into the ocean.
Simultaneous with the rumble, a drop of ink falls from the ceiling of the gallery onto a three-dimensional salt sculpture. This sculpture depicts the topography of land off the coast of Louisiana that once supported plants but that now is covered in water from rising seas.
"And it's not just there, it's coastal communities all over the world," Sage adds.
You have free articles remaining.
Unhappy.
But wait, it gets worse.
The final piece in the overall installation is the coup de grace. Suspended from the ceiling is a swirling vortex of what looks like the framework of buildings, up-ended trees (actually foam covered with birch bark) and dozens of dozens of bird wings, all black.
Sage explains that this is meant to represent Alberta tar sand mining in which oil is extracted from sand, a very destructive process. In an effort to "reclaim" the degraded land, at least one oil company planted wheat, but the attempt at bio-remediation backfired when it led of an infestation of mice.
To deal with that, the company brought in dead birch trees and installed them in the ground, roots side up, to give ravens a place to perch as they went diving for the mice.
"It's this whole dystopian, upside down world," Sage said. "It's very disturbing."
And underneath this assemblage is a skating rink. Only it's made of black plastic, not ice. The idea is that people in the artist's native Canada cannot always count on outdoor ice anymore. So this is the substitute. The Davenport parks and recreation department loaned the museum ice skates and protective head gear so that if anyone wants to take a spin, they can.
The overall title of this exhibit is "Totems of the Anthropocene." Totems means images and Anthropocene is the word scientists began using at the beginning of the 20th century to describe our present geologic era, referring to the period when human activity has had a measurable impact on the planet.
In an interview with radio station WVIK at Augustana College, Rock Island, earlier this year, artist Feuer spoke about art making people uncomfortable and thereby stimulating critical thinking.
"Art doesn't serve much of a purpose if all it does is give you a warm and cozy feeling," she said.
"I don't want to be too grim," she said. "But I fear every day for the future of my son and my role in that future...."
Yes.
But the time is now to go beyond thinking. Anything we can do, we must.