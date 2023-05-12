This is a letter of gratitude for all in our area who have made the 57th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities on May 2, 2023, a reality.

First of all, I thank the staff of the Quad-Cities Honor Flight who have imagined, orchestrated, and executed every possible aspect of the day beginning at the airport at 5:30 a.m. and ending about 10 p.m. Most importantly, I thank my God, the creator, sustainer, and counselor of my life who gets all of the honor from me — although I know that much of the honor this day was focused on us — about 80 veterans on this flight.

Many businesses and agencies are responsible for the sponsorship and financial support. For this flight, it was the Knights Motorcycle Riding Club of Abingdon, Illinois, and the Hy-Vee grocery stores of the Quad Cities together with many smaller organizations, agencies and individuals.

Without my knowledge beforehand, I was, during the flight, presented with a dozen or more letters from family, children and grandchildren, friends, and my pastor and fellow church members, each thanking me for my service to country and community. They were given to me by my “guardian,” a blessed woman named Annette, who accompanied me before, during and after the flight, comfortably caring for me every inch of the way while taking photos at all of our stops.

About a dozen of us required wheelchairs, but there were additional wheelchairs available for any of us too tired to proceed on foot. The airline who flew us on the day was Sun Country Airlines who got to D.C. and back ahead of schedule and with smiling faces and courtesy all the way. When we arrived at Dulles International Airport, we were met by 50 or more greeters each thanking us verbally, with welcoming signs, and a few with service dogs, for our service to country. They were also there during our return to catch our connecting flight home.

There were three tour buses at Dulles appropriately labeled red, white, and blue, taking us to the National Air and Space Museum at Dulles, the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, and the Arlington National Cemetery to witness the Changing of the Guard, which I first saw at age 17 as a high school senior.

It hadn’t changed — still a solemn time while giving credence to the Unknown Soldier — ”known only to God.” Afterwards, we were met by two guards, including one of the first women guards, to answer numerous questions about the service they perform. While at Arlington, we saw the Marine Corps Memorial at Iwo Jima. We drove by the Pentagon where we saw the side that was struck by an airliner and last, but not least, the Women’s Military Museum.

Each stop and event was described for us by our bus driver, who wonderfully gave us the historical and current perspectives. At each stop we were offered the opportunity to greet and become witness to others on tour as well as to learn about our service related to the monuments and memorials. One group that I met and conversed with was a high school Air Force cadet group from New York touring the Lincoln Memorial. We welcomed hot food and cold drinks during the journey, and we rubbed elbows with two other Honor Flights while there — one from Kansas, and another from New Mexico.

On the airline return to the Quad Cities, I received from my daughter, who is an ER nurse in Sacramento, a marvelous letter which touched my heart by someone who loves me and cares for others every day. When we arrived back in the Quad Cities, we were met by an active-duty contingent from the Rock Island Arsenal, each of whom congratulated us while individually thanking us for service to our country.

Then we were offered a cup of Whitey’s ice cream (now you know you’re home) before proceeding to the wide part of the terminal. On the way there, we heard someone playing bagpipes — always a tear-jerker for me — before being welcomed and greeted by, without exaggeration, several hundred Quad-Citians including family and friends from church and community — even a Girl Scout troop offering boxes of cookies to each of us.

I must add that I am a survivor of double-knee replacement surgery, more than 10 years ago, and have been diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia more than 15 years ago resulting from exposure to Agent Orange in S.E. Asia. Wow! What a day and an experience of a lifetime for me. I think I lost a “pound from the eyeballs” over the day! Praise the Lord for all who made this possible! Thank you Quad-Cities — no one does it better!

Art Wedra was raised on a farm in Green Creek, NJ. He graduated from Gettysburg College (PA) in 1962 and was commissioned shortly thereafter. After training, he was assigned as a member on a Titan I ICBM crew. In the communications electronics (CE) field, he served several Strategic Air Command (SAC) wings before volunteering for Vietnam. On return from S.E. Asia, he became a commander of the 2036th Communications Squadron at Mountain Home AFB, ID. After conclusion of that assignment he was in research and development of new and improved CE systems at the Tactical Air Warfare Center and TRI-TAC (Joint Service assignment), before concluding service at the Air Force Satellite Control Facility in Sunnyvale, CA. Art received an MBA at Eastern University in St. Davids, Pennsylvania, in 1988.