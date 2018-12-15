When I see the red kettle workers and hear their bells ringing outside our shopping centers, I am reminded to be thankful. I feel indebted to all the kind people serving the homeless and grateful for my own blessings. I am reminded of the need to demonstrate my gratitude by doing something for those less fortunate.
When the Salvation Army first initiated their red kettles in the 1890s, they were the only agency providing shelter for the homeless in most communities. Giving to the red kettles became a measure of a community’s kindness during the holiday season. Like the United Way campaign, the progress of the red kettles was reported in the newspapers with a thermometer as a measure of compassion.
The world has changed. Today, the Salvation Army is one of many players who serve the homeless in the Quad Cities. The John Lewis Coffee Shop (which became the Humility of Mary Shelter) was created in 1986 because the Salvation Army men’s shelter (which has now moved north of Kimberly Road) had strict rules about who they would serve.
A few years later, Family Resources opened its domestic violence shelter because the family shelter of the Salvation Army (which is now closed) was unable to meet the needs of that population.
During the early 1990s, the focus shifted toward creating transitional housing for those trying to re-enter the community after being homeless. Ecumenical Housing Development Group, Project NOW and the Humility of Mary Sisters started transitional housing programs that continue to serve those who may otherwise be homeless.
The focus also shifted in the 1990s toward the medical and mental health needs of the homeless. Community Health Care, Vera French Community Mental Health Center and Robert Young Community Mental Health Center were among the medical providers who stepped up to provide more of these essential services.
Recognizing the need for more permanent housing, Habitat for Humanity was launched to build new housing. Hearts and Hammers was created to assist low-income homeowners who were unable to repair their own homes. Both relied heavily upon volunteers, and the Quad Cities responded.
The number and range of services to the homeless is much too large to document here. I haven’t even mentioned Christian Care, King’s Harvest, Bethany for Children and Families, Winnie’s Place and the Catholic Worker, all of whom offer shelter and other homeless services.
In fact, many businesses, donors and funders lament the fact that there is "too much duplication" of effort. The reason for the multiplication of services is two-fold: (1) No one agency has the resources to solve this problem alone; and (2) Most of these programs started out as just a small group of people who recognized a need and wanted to do something.
Despite all of this change and growth in services to the homeless, one thing has not changed: 100% of the red kettle money still goes to the Salvation Army. So, when you hear the sound of those bells ringing, remember to feel grateful for what you have. And after you give to the red kettles, remember one of the other homeless providers in town, the ones that do not have the reach and publicity of the red kettles.