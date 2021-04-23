Biden has an opportunity to ensure an FDR-like legacy, and he might blow it

It's extremely risky for Biden to cross his fingers and hope that whoever controls government in 2025 will choose to protect this critical program, and thus Biden's legacy. Especially since the 2024 Senate election map looks perilous for his party, with several Democratic incumbents in red or purple states up for reelection. Democrats must make their priorities permanent while they know they have power.

As the assault weapons ban showed, there's no guarantee that a progressive priority, even a popular one, will be extended once it is slated to sunset. And it is a heavier lift for Congress to renew an expiring policy than to simply leave a permanent one in place. Conversely, Obamacare has managed to survive, despite many GOP attempts at repeal and years of controversy, in part because its default was to remain law.

My own reporting suggests Biden settled on a four-year extension of the child allowance for fiscal reasons. The overall cost of his American Families Plan is expected to be enormous, and he wants to pay for everything, so he's limiting how much each element costs. That includes letting child benefits sunset.