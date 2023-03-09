Stop with the scare tactics. Yes, it works but it’s a tool for despots and tyrants. Conservative people do not want to ban books. That’s never been the issue.

The issue is to stop buying books with taxpayer’s money for juvenile consumption that are counter to the citizen’s moral values. Mr. Steve Corbin spends 24 column inches in the Times ranting about book banning. Steve, read our lips. We want you to go on buying all of the garbage print you want. It’s good for the publishing industry. Our kids deserve better. They deserve the overreach of thinking, caring parents.

We do not abdicate the education of our kids to people who fail to understand freedom. Your freedom stops at the point where you abuse our freedom to raise our kids in a moral society. You are correct, shelving certain books is a method of control. That includes shelving material that once was forbidden by decency laws. It’s parents exerting control of what pornography is readily available to their children in schools. Just as using a non-issue to deflect thinking is a control tactic. Your facts relating to book banning pertain to a clearly evil ruler. Your reference to Hitler seems to be a common scare tactic of propaganda designed to reflect despicable behavior on half of the population that you clearly know nothing about.

Please show data supporting your “fact” that 19 of the 50 U.S. governors are advocates of “Nazi-like” book banning. I suggest that 50 of the 50 governors advocate parental management of the materials used in the schools to influence their children’s behavior and are adamantly opposed to any tactics employed by one of the most evil individuals in history.

You advise that we take our kids out of public school if we don’t like it. Well, look around. Iowans are. Your advice to parents to deny their children access to the plethora of smut is exactly the issue. It is the exercise of freedom to limit exposure to a cancer that has grown to gargantuan proportions in the liberal media, reducing a former society of peaceful humans to one of spite, riots and crime. Scare tactics have successfully created an environment in which our children can’t play outside, even confidently wait for a bus, because of the moral sewer that has been foisted on us.

You advise, “don’t permit your child to hold a part-time job.” Read the law. Our kids aren’t allowed to hold many jobs until they age beyond the point of natural learning. Instead, they are taught that menial work is beneath them.

Liberal thinking has decided that kids are incapable of working safely, only migrants stoop to such levels of productive contributions to society. Here’s a “fact” that you overlooked. People who experience meaningful work early in life are the most productive, best educated, best adjusted. Your scare tactic is that children will be abused if they are required to mow the lawn or clean their rooms. The real abuse is denying them the on-the-job training that comes with exposure to real life, with the idea of earning one’s own way.

Here’s another fact for your study. Iowa is still known as one of the few remaining states having a markedly more productive work ethic. In the Mid-west, you don’t get a participation award for accomplishing a job well-done. You get an undeniable sense of self-worth.

You need to talk to a farmer.