Bustos: Putting families first during an unprecedented year

To rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, I helped pass the Moving Forward Act out of the House, which would strengthen our broadband, rail, transit, roads, bridges and airports. And to invest in our aviation workforce – a critical community as we look to keep our supply chain strong and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine – I introduced and passed legislation to improve education and training programs for future aviation technicians.

When we needed to build testing sites and deliver supplies across the country, members of the National Guard mobilized. But when their activations were set to expire just before qualifying for federal benefits, I stood up to the Administration so that our neighbors in uniform received what they earned for their service.

And when more than $1 billion of critical economic stimulus checks were sent to dead people, I introduced and passed a bill to prevent this waste of taxpayer funds from occurring again.

Finally, these crises take a toll on us and negatively impact our mental health. Congress passed my Crisis Care Improvement and Suicide Prevention Act to bolster services available to those in need and deliver help quickly.

In many ways, this challenging year has been unprecedented. And like you, I’m ready to turn the page.

But no matter what 2021 brings, I vow to continue putting hardworking Illinois families first, and wish you good health and happiness in the year ahead.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos represents the 17th District of Illinois, which includes Rockford, the Quad-Cities, Peoria and 150 communities in between.

