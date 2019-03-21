We may come from different political parties, but we share at least one common vision. Both of us strongly support renewable fuel, like biodiesel, for the vital role it plays in Iowa’s farm economy and job market, creating a cleaner environment, enhancing our energy security and more.
In order to fully realize the potential of biodiesel, it is paramount that Congress reinstate the biodiesel tax incentive and ensure the Renewable Fuel Standard remains strong. The biodiesel and renewable diesel tax incentive has been key to the industry’s growth to more than 2.6 billion gallons of annual use today. In Iowa, a suite of smart policies on the state level also helps keep Iowa at its pinnacle position as the nation’s top producer of biofuels – and enables our state to capture the economic and environmental benefits of this vital industry. Today, more than half of Iowa’s diesel fuel contains biodiesel, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.
Over time, there have been a series of misguided attempts to attack the use of biodiesel and its many benefits. Iowa’s position as the first in the nation to hold presidential caucuses gives us the unique opportunity to set the record straight with the candidates and voters alike.
First, contrary to what opponents have said, it’s important to know that biodiesel actually strengthens our food supply. In Iowa, farmers primarily produce protein, including feed for meat and dairy production. When we grow protein with efficient crops, like soybeans, more fats and carbohydrates are produced than can be consumed. Using these excess fats and oils reduces the cost of protein for the food supply. By creating market value for this leftover oil, biodiesel reduces the price of protein by $20-$40 per ton. This benefits livestock producers, while adding value to vegetable oil benefits soybean farmers and other producers.
Additionally, despite what some detractors might have you believe, the rise of biofuels has not spurred an increase in farmland as some had predicted. Globally speaking, data show forested areas have increased by 19 million acres since 2004, as farmland has shrunk. According to official USDA statistics submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency, farmland in the U.S. has decreased by 23 million acres since 2007. Census of Agriculture data show that Iowa has lost 300,000 acres of farmland since 2007. Many factors including technology, increased efficiency and crops that produce more per acre, have allowed farmers to produce more food on fewer acres.
It is also worth noting that biodiesel has the best life-cycle greenhouse gas emission reductions of any commercially available liquid fuel. Biodiesel achieves carbon reductions between 50 and 86 percent compared to petroleum, according to Argonne National Labs. That’s why the EPA recognizes it as an "advanced biofuel." As an added benefit, biodiesel production reduces wastewater production by 79 percent compared to petroleum refining.
On top of these environmental benefits, biodiesel also means jobs, which are only available here at home and can’t be shipped overseas. In 2018, Iowa produced 365 million gallons of biodiesel, which generated more than 4,600 jobs within the state and added $568 million of GDP, according to a new ABF Economics study. Nationwide, biodiesel supports 60,000 jobs and contributes more than $11.4 billion each year to the economy. Every 100-million-gallon increase in production supports an additional 3,200 jobs in production, raw material collection, delivery and other transportation. Importantly, the demand for this fuel opens other markets for farmers and adds value to their products.
By making environmental sense, creating jobs at home, supporting agricultural communities, saving taxpayers hard-earned dollars, and reducing dependence on overseas oil, biodiesel has proven it’s beneficial for our country. We’re proud that Iowa is the number one producer of biodiesel – and we urge our fellow Iowans to take pride in the win-win proposition renewable fuels provide to our state and nation.