Celebrating the Earth, and its day, 50 years later
The energy stored in plant material pushes soil out of the way.

 Alma Gaul

This coming Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and earlier this year I expected that right about now I would be writing stories about what local groups are doing to celebrate.

I also contemplated reading perspectives on how conditions have changed since 1970 when the most pressing concerns were clean air and water and climate change was not yet a word in our lexicon.

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled and postponed observances in the Quad-Cities and world-wide.

This Saturday there will be no crowds gathering in Black Hawk State Historic Site for what would have been the 45th annual "Stroll through Springtime" in which people take to the paths in search of — yes, I see it! — wildflowers such as trillium or Jack-in-the-Pulpit. No watching birds, eating wild violet jelly or learning how to raise monarch butterflies.

Next Sunday, when the new Quad-Cities Environmental Film Series was to have shown "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch" at the Figge Art Museum, there will be no one in the seats. No one will see this four-years-in-the-making feature documentary, perhaps the darkest of the series, with its unflinching look at how humans' have massively re-engineered Earth.

In addition to putting our lives on hold, the pandemic has made very clear how we — the people living on this planet — are all interconnected with each other and with the planet itself.

One little tug here and there's a pull there.

People get sick in a meat-packing plant and the plant closes. Farmers have to find another market for their hogs. Unlike an unsold tractor, a hog is a living, breathing creature. It needs to be slaughtered, or the farmer needs to keep feeding it, housing it, tending it until it can be sold.

And without a plant pushing out product, how will grocers keep their shelves stocked? And what about the people in the plant? Now they have no job and, additionally, they may be sick.

One tug here and a pull there.

The same goes for corn. About 40 percent of the corn grown in Iowa is sold to make ethanol. But people aren't driving, demand for gasoline is down. Is there a market for ethanol?

A tug and a pull.

And so it is with Earth. If any good comes out of this pandemic, I hope that one of the things is a deeper and more widespread recognition of our  interconnectedness.

Over last weekend, I celebrated Earth Day ahead of time by noticing — and then periodically checking on — a hosta plant push its way through the ground in front of our house.

The magic energy stored inside that plant material incrementally pushed against the soil and moved it out of the way. A cause for wonder, a cause for joy, a cause for celebration.

