Celebrating the Earth, and its day, 50 years later

In addition to putting our lives on hold, the pandemic has made very clear how we — the people living on this planet — are all interconnected with each other and with the planet itself.

One little tug here and there's a pull there.

People get sick in a meat-packing plant and the plant closes. Farmers have to find another market for their hogs. Unlike an unsold tractor, a hog is a living, breathing creature. It needs to be slaughtered, or the farmer needs to keep feeding it, housing it, tending it until it can be sold.

And without a plant pushing out product, how will grocers keep their shelves stocked? And what about the people in the plant? Now they have no job and, additionally, they may be sick.

One tug here and a pull there.

The same goes for corn. About 40 percent of the corn grown in Iowa is sold to make ethanol. But people aren't driving, demand for gasoline is down. Is there a market for ethanol?

A tug and a pull.

And so it is with Earth. If any good comes out of this pandemic, I hope that one of the things is a deeper and more widespread recognition of our interconnectedness.