Cepeda: Everyone should be allowed to defend our country

Black and Latinx service members reported the highest support (69% and 75%, respectively) for transgender people serving. No doubt this is because black and brown people know what it's like for people to conflate "different" with "lesser."

On a particularly bright note, the researchers found that there were no statistically significant differences in support for transgender service between the four branches of the military.

Most "new" groups gain wider acceptance as soon as they become more visible in communities.

This is particularly tricky for trans people, because some can "pass" as their true gender identity and there's nothing in it for them but potential sorrow if they come out to friends, co-workers and others. Others will never be able to transition to their desired gender to the point of fitting unambiguously into what society expects to see when they think of "men" and "women."

And still others will choose to exist in some state of in-between that makes sense for them, regardless of what society's neat categories demand.

All should be welcomed into the diverse branches of our military.

None of them ask for special treatment. Just fair and respectful treatment so that they can focus less on where they'll be using the bathroom or sleeping and more on training to defend our country.

