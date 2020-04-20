Cepeda: Surgeon General needs to choose his words more carefully

And black and brown people are likely to be underinsured and have little to no budget for self-care.

It was well-intentioned, yet ultimately condescending, for Adams, a black man, to use code words such as (BEG ITAL)abuela(END ITAL) and "pop pop" in a message that was meant for everybody. When asked why he singled out people of color, Adams replied that "we need everyone -- black, brown, white, whatever color you are -- to follow the president's guidelines."

There's no amount of hand washing that's going to fix the inequality in incomes, education levels and access to health care that causes COVID-19 to pose a higher threat to people of color than to those who are able to work from home and afford to have groceries and other essentials delivered to their doorstep.

We are all at equal risk of contracting COVID-19. We are not all equally likely to be able to fend it off because of societal and structural inequities in our system. So let's not pretend that an extra handwashing for granddaddy is going to make the biggest difference.