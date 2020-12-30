Cherwitz: Nashville explosion — Rhetoric’s ability to ‘describe’ reality

Unlike many relativist and postmodern theorists in my academic discipline of communication, I repeatedly and vehemently argued that, while in the short run it can alter “perceptions” of reality, in the long term rhetoric does not literally create or construct reality; it cannot will reality into existence or wish it away.

To accept the relativist views of some scholars, I suggested, is to create an infinite regress and hence leads to an unproductive nihilism wherein nothing in the world has a real existence. Instead, as a perspective realist, I claimed that rhetoric “describes” reality or at least certain aspects of reality; language, therefore, provides a powerful analytic for assessing the veracity of discourse, allowing us to understand the world as it is and exposing lies and misinformation.

Permit me to offer a corollary: examining merely the language of a given moment in time affords an excellent historical tool for discovering and reconstructing the reality of that time as it actually occurred. An exercise I gave students in my classes clearly illustrates this thesis. I frequently shared with them the exact words spoken or written at a specific time in history—a time far removed from their memories and experiences. I then challenged them to ascertain when those words might have been uttered. More often than not their guesses were accurate.