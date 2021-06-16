Child care: Best fruit left in the tree

The ripe fruit of an important public policy goal — quality, affordable child care — was there to be picked, but legislators left it in the tree this session.
A critical mass of Iowa politicians appeared ready to deliver across party lines at a time that is a rarity. More child care slots, made available to more families, would permit low-wage workers to go back to work and help bring the state out of a pandemic.
In the end, legislators advocating for child care could only get their colleagues to go for the lowest-hanging fruit. Among changes:
• They raised reimbursement for providers participating in Child Care Assistance, the state’s program for low-wage working parents, to better cover the costs of care and encourage providers offer more slots. It’s an important step, but the state had to act to comply with the minimum federal standards.
• They eased the “cliff effect,” which punishes families by taking away all their child care assistance when a small raise makes them ineligible. The change raises the exit eligibility level for “CCA Plus” from 225 percent of poverty to 250 percent — estimated to help 120 families across Iowa's 99 counties.
• They doubled the income threshold for the Child and Dependent Care Credit to $90,000 to reach more middle-income families, but the average annual credit by FY 2026 is only expected to be $183 — hardly transformative when the cost of center-based care rivals tuition at Iowa or Iowa State.
• They allotted a yet-to-be determined amount to a matching grant program to help certain communities or workplaces expand child care options.
These small child care improvements were among the few positives for family well-being in the legislative session. But they continue the trend of small fixes instead of systemic, meaningful improvements for Iowa families — and employers.
For example, Iowa lawmakers left intact Iowa's restrictive entrance eligibility level for Child Care Assistance. At 145 percent of poverty (about $31,500 for a family of three), this remains one of the most restrictive eligibility levels in the nation.
Common Good Iowa has long promoted fixing the cliff effect by allowing families to accept a raise and keep some of their child care. But to fully strengthen access to CCA, lawmakers also should raise the entrance eligibility level — the maximum income families can have to get on in the first place — to at least 185 percent of poverty.
The new system leaves a gap of access. While an Iowa family already on CCA can now stay on the program until their income reaches 250 percent of the poverty level, with co-pays that rise as their income rises, families in greater need of help are left out. A family cannot get on the program with income even one dollar above 145 percent of poverty.
Boosting the eligibility level even modestly, from 145 percent to 155 percent of poverty, would open the program to nearly 1,300 more families each month. Boosting it to 185 percent of poverty would expand enrollment by more than 20 percent — 5,300 more families.
Ironically, the weak move on child care came as the state announced it would cut off federal unemployment benefits to push people to return to the workforce. The governor and legislators passed on a chance to shrink a major obstacle to work, the expense and availability of child care, for the very people they want back on the job.
The biggest child care fruit remains in the tree. Maybe someone will bring a ladder in 2022.