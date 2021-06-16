Child care: Best fruit left in the tree

• They allotted a yet-to-be determined amount to a matching grant program to help certain communities or workplaces expand child care options.

These small child care improvements were among the few positives for family well-being in the legislative session. But they continue the trend of small fixes instead of systemic, meaningful improvements for Iowa families — and employers.

For example, Iowa lawmakers left intact Iowa's restrictive entrance eligibility level for Child Care Assistance. At 145 percent of poverty (about $31,500 for a family of three), this remains one of the most restrictive eligibility levels in the nation.

Common Good Iowa has long promoted fixing the cliff effect by allowing families to accept a raise and keep some of their child care. But to fully strengthen access to CCA, lawmakers also should raise the entrance eligibility level — the maximum income families can have to get on in the first place — to at least 185 percent of poverty.

The new system leaves a gap of access. While an Iowa family already on CCA can now stay on the program until their income reaches 250 percent of the poverty level, with co-pays that rise as their income rises, families in greater need of help are left out. A family cannot get on the program with income even one dollar above 145 percent of poverty.